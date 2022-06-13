Why the Redmond, WA cuddling community is having a spike in demand after the lifting of COVID restrictions

REDMOND, WA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - After Washington state lifted its COVID restrictions, Hugz and Cuddlez in Redmond, WA experienced an unprecedented spike in demand for new members at its weekly cuddling events all craving the safe and healthy benefits of a simple human touch.
"After two years of quarantine, our events are helping people who are struggling with mental health, loneliness, and despair and are desperate for human connection," said Hugz and Cuddlez founder and event host Erez Benari. "We've even had psychologists refer people to us."
Many of his events have been running at full capacity with as many as 120 people attending. At events, people connect, socialize, spend time together and cuddle. Hugz and Cuddlez is not a business. The events are free, funded by donations, and operated by volunteers.
"Our community is diverse, and some events cater to specific audiences, such as events geared towards the Trans and Non-Binary communities," said Benari.
Group cuddling as a social activity has hit a note with the LGBTQ and polyamory communities, which are characterized by open-minded and highly-social individuals. The majority of members are from these communities, who have found these events to be inviting and safe.
"Our events are not about sex or hookups. All guests are required to go through a strict vetting process to ensure everyone's safety and to create an environment free of predators or ulterior motives," said Benari.
Hugz and Cuddlez was founded by Redmond resident Erez Benari a former computer engineer, writer, journalist, author, artist, and comedian. His career spanned several decades working mostly in the high-tech sector, where he worked in senior management for Intel, Microsoft, and NVidia.
Benari was born in Haifa, Israel, and immigrated to the U.S in 2008. Starting in 2017, Benari adopted the polyamory lifestyle when he discovered his true passion for cuddling. His cuddling events have made a big splash in the Puget Sound area.
Benari is also a philanthropist and donates regularly to non-profits that deal with polyamory and LGBTQ issues. He also volunteers with numerous organizations and supports the Chosen Family Law Center, The Polyamory Foundation, and The Church of All Worlds.
For more information: Erez Benari, Hugz and Cuddlez, www.hugzandcuddlez.org, Redmond, WA, Phone: +1 (425) 501-7225, Email: ohlord@gmail.com
SOURCE Hugz and Cuddlez
