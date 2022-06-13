The 50 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash Revealed

New 2022 All-Star list recognizes Most Loved Canada restaurants on DoorDash who are customer favourites and consistently make sure orders are right, on-time, and delicious
First-annual list comes in tandem with new in-app features designed to make decision-making easier for customers and inspire the exploration of top-rated eats in their neighbourhood
TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- A great DoorDash experience is not just about the food that's delivered; it's also about how it arrives, how long it took to get there, and much more. Today, DoorDash Canada unveiled its first annual awards list honouring the top 50 Most Loved All-Star Restaurants in Canada for 2022. The restaurant partners on this list are not only good at their craft, they're also reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations — fewer than 1% of restaurants on DoorDash qualified. From the corner poke shop to the BBQ chicken joint that defines the neighbourhood, DoorDash's 2022 Most Loved All Stars list celebrates the local restaurants that go above and beyond for their customers' online orders, time and time again.
DoorDash's goal is to set restaurant partners up for success and growth, and Most Loved is all about recognizing and rewarding the top-rated, most reliable restaurants. Between the food, the service, and the overall experience, creating a top-notch customer experience is no small feat — the Most Loved program was designed to reward restaurants that excel in all of these areas. These are DoorDash's top-rated, most reliable restaurants, where customers can rest assured that their order will be right and delivered fresh.
"Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it's also about being dependable and delivering a great experience to the end customer," said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. "These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile. It's our honour to celebrate these amazing partners that make DoorDash great and the experience for our shared customers top-notch."
Without further ado, in alphabetical order, the 50 Most Loved All Stars on DoorDash in Canada for 2022 are as follows:
- Banzai Poke & Ramen: Calgary, AB
- Ben Thanh Express: London, ON
- Bon Crepe: Vancouver, BC
- Bowls Korean BBQ: Calgary, AB
- Bubble Tea Brewers: Airdrie, AB
- Chaban Korean Cuisine: Etobicoke, ON
- CHAU Veggi Express: Vancouver, BC
- Co Do Hue Express: Edmonton, AB
- Crackle Creme: Vancouver, BC
- Dug & Betty's Ice Creamery: Winnipeg, MB
- Ferraro 502 : Toronto, ON
- Fuwa Fuwa Japanese Pancakes: Maple, ON
- Hot Pho Restaurant: Maple Ridge, BC
- Island Poke: Victoria, BC
- J San Sushi Bar: Toronto, ON
- Joy Sushi: Burnaby, BC
- Kim Anh Vietnamese Submarines: Calgary, AB
- Kokomo: Vancouver, BC
- La Boite a Lunch Ekidon: Quebec, QC
- La Cuisine Boule: Quebec, QC
- Le Petit Coin Dumpling: Montreal, QC
- Le Snack Branché: Quebec, QC
- Mi Mi Restaurant: Toronto, ON
- Momo Sushi: Vancouver, BC
- Mr. Sushi: North Vancouver, BC
- My Sushi: North York, ON
- Nami Sushi and Grill: Calgary, AB
- Noodle Express: Winnipeg, MB
- Pho Bowl: Montreal, QC
- Pho Japolo: North Vancouver, BC
- Pho Metro: Markham, ON
- Pokey Okey: Richmond, BC
- Restaurant Pho Thanh: Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC
- Rua Vang Golden Turtle: Toronto, ON
- Saigon Pearl Vietnamese Restaurant: Calgary, AB
- Salades Sensations: Brossard, QC
- Singapore Hawker Restaurant: Coquitlam, BC
- Sushi Kojo Westside: Westbank, BC
- Thai Basil: Vancouver, BC
- Thai Lime: Toronto, ON
- Thailand Foods 1619: Winnipeg, MB
- The Poke Guy: Vancouver, BC
- TuGo: Calgary, AB
- Wakado Ramen: Calgary, AB
- Workshop Vegetarian Cafe: North Vancouver, BC
- Yamato Sushi Restaurant: Vancouver, BC
- Yaowarat: Toronto, ON
- Yim Siam Thai Street Food: Calgary, AB
- You Don Ya: Toronto, ON
- Yum Yum BBQ Chicken: Calgary, AB
Within the DoorDash app, nominated restaurants will have a special "Most Loved All-Stars" badge and can also be found on a dedicated homepage carousel. Restaurants interested in learning more about the Most Loved program can go here.
The first-annual Most Loved All-Star list comes in tandem with new in-app features designed to make decision-making easier for customers and inspire the exploration of top-rated eats in their neighborhood. Through lists and features including Most Liked Items and written reviews, DoorDash is helping consumers pick their next meal with confidence and ease — and discover all the best of their city.
List Methodology
The Most Loved All Stars list was generated by analyzing data from April 2021 to April 2022. All restaurants who achieved Most Loved status for at least ten months qualified for All Star in-app promotion and relevant local lists. Those merchants with 5 stores or less who had achieved Most Loved status were ranked by most months qualified then average overall customer rating, with the top 50 being named to the list.
About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.
SOURCE DoorDash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
