Aura Air Provides Smart Air Purification for Detroit Pistons facilities

The Pistons will leverage Aura Air's technology to control and monitor indoor air quality in its facilities and educate fans about clean air
DETROIT, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Air, the smart air purification company offering solutions that make indoor air clean and safe, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Detroit Pistons ("the Pistons") of the National Basketball Association (NBA). As an official partner of the organization, Aura Air will install 88 smart air purifiers to clean and monitor indoor air quality in the Pistons' Performance Center and help educate the Detroit community on the importance of clean, pure indoor air.
Air quality is a growing concern as the impacts of climate change increase and living with COVID-19 becomes the new normal. For athletes, poor indoor air impacts physical and mental health, safety and performance.
"Aura Air is proud to provide clean, safe air to people around the world, including professional athletes, staff, and sports fans," said Roei Friedberg, CEO of Aura Americas. "Air quality has a major impact on health and wellness and can improve athletes' performance and longevity. Partnering with an elite sports organization like the Pistons will help us increase awareness of how critical indoor air quality management is for everyone, especially professional athletes."
The Pistons will be able to utilize the recently launched Aura Web Platform, a fleet management solution to maintain the highest indoor air quality standards in public spaces. The new platform provides an extensive set of tools for users to manage and monitor multiple Aura Air purification systems at once by controlling every aspect of indoor air quality.
In addition to hosting showcases at the Pistons Performance Center, Aura Air will staff informational booths and be featured on more than 700 video screens across the Little Caesars Arena to engage with fans and educate them on the value of purified air.
"We recognize to the importance of advocating for improved air quality," said Brenden Mallette, SVP of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement of the Detroit Pistons. "Partnering with a leader in air purification technology allows us to raise awareness about the dangers posed by air pollution and to find solutions to air quality issues efficiently."
Aura Air created the world's smartest data-driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award-winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four-stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens. Founded in 2018, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses, and nursing homes in more than 87 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io.
Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,600 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization's practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.
Media contact:
Sivan Ron
Sivan@LoBelloCommunications.com
SOURCE Aura Air INC
