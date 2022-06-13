Global Clean Ammonia (Blue, Green) Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clean Ammonia Market: Analysis By Type (Blue Ammonia, Green Ammonia), Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clean Ammonia Market stood at a volume of 1320.16 Thousand Tonnes in the year 2021.

Blue and green ammonia are both present in clean ammonia. Blue ammonia is made from blue hydrogen, which is created from natural gas, with the CO2 captured and stored in permanent reservoirs via a carbon capture and storage procedure (CCS).



Green ammonia is made carbon-free by using renewable energy to make green hydrogen. Producing clean ammonia is thus a significantly more environmentally beneficial method of fertilizer production, as well as a viable naval fuel. Renewable energy generation and the clean ammonia distribution system continue to outperform fossil fuel power generation in terms of overall capacity expansion. Solar and wind are high-potential renewable energy sources, and are likely to dominate the renewable energy market in the next years.



With the growing use of hydrogen as a fuel, ammonia has emerged as a convenient option to store it. Reconverting ammonia into hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel with no carbon emissions, can be used in applications such as fuel cells for cars. Ammonia produced in this manner could become a viable fuel source in the future as investment pours into producing blue and green hydrogen in Gulf countries.



In addition, with the growing use of hydrogen as a fuel, ammonia has emerged as a convenient option to store it. Reconverting ammonia into hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel with no carbon emissions, can be used in applications such as fuel cells for cars.

Ammonia produced in this manner could become a viable fuel source in the future as investment pours into producing blue and green hydrogen in Gulf countries.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Yara International ASA

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

BASF S.E.

OCI N.V.

Nutrien Ltd.

Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy and Fertilizers

China National Petroleum Corporation

Qatar Petroleum

EuroChem Group AG

Uniper

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Clean Ammonia Market: Product Overview



4. Global Clean Ammonia Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2021-2031

4.2 Global Clean Ammonia Market: Growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Clean Ammonia Market



5. Global Clean Ammonia Market By Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Ammonia Market: By Type (2021 & 2031)

5.2 By Blue Ammonia- Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

5.3 By Green Ammonia - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)



6. Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation, By Blue Ammonia Technology (Volume)

6.1 Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation By Blue Ammonia Technology (2021-2031)



7. Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation, By Green Ammonia Technology (Volume)

7.1 Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation By Green Ammonia Technology (2021-2031)



8. Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation, By Application (Volume)

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Ammonia Market: By Application (2021 & 2031)

8.2 By Clean Fuel- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)

8.3 By Hydrogen Carrier- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)



9. Global Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation, By End User (Volume)

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Ammonia Market: By Application (2021 & 2031)

9.2 By Marine- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)

9.3 By Power Production- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)

9.4 By Agriculture- Market Size and Forecast (2021 & 2031)

9.5 By Transportation- Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

9.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)



10. Global Clean Ammonia Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Clean Ammonia Market: By Region (2021 & 2031)



11 North America Clean Ammonia Market: An Analysis (2021-2031)

11.1 North America Clean Ammonia Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

11.2 North America Clean Ammonia Market: Prominent Companies

11.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Blue Ammonia, Green Ammonia)

11.4 Market Segmentation By Blue Ammonia Technology (Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR))

11.5 Market Segmentation By Green Ammonia Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE))

11.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Clean Fuel, Hydrogen Carrier)

11.7 Market Segmentation By End user (Marine, Power Production, Agriculture, Transportation, Others)

11.8 North America Clean Ammonia Market: Country Analysis

11.9 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Clean Ammonia Market - By Country, By Volume (2021-2031)

11.10 Competitive Scenario of North America Clean Ammonia Market - By Country (2021 & 2031)

11.11 United States Clean Ammonia Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

11.12 United States Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation By Type, By Blue Ammonia Technology, By Green Ammonia Technology, By Application, By End User (2021-2031)

11.13 Canada Clean Ammonia Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

11.14 Canada Clean Ammonia Market Segmentation By Type, By Blue Ammonia Technology, By Green Ammonia Technology, By Application, By End User (2021-2031)



12 Europe Clean Ammonia Market: An Analysis (2021-2031)



13 APAC Clean Ammonia Market: An Analysis (2021-2031)



14. Global Clean Ammonia Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Clean Ammonia Market Drivers

14.2 Global Clean Ammonia Market Restraints

14.3 Global Clean Ammonia Market Trends



15. Market Attractiveness

15.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Clean Ammonia Market - By Type (Year 2031)

15.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Clean Ammonia Market - By Application (Year 2031)

15.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Clean Ammonia Market - By End User (Year 2031)



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share of global leading companies



17. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x997m9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clean-ammonia-blue-green-market-report-2022-301566400.html

SOURCE Research and Markets