Two Chairs Expands Therapy Services to Washington State

Hybrid Care and Expert Matching Helps Clients Find the Right Therapist, Right Away

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2017 with a single San Francisco clinic, Two Chairs has become a multi-state mental health provider offering in-person and virtual therapy to clients across California, and now Washington state. Starting today, any Washington-based client can meet with a Two Chairs matching expert and begin their personalized journey of care.

A cornerstone of Two Chairs' approach to therapy is their best-in-class matching system. Research shows that a strong client-therapist relationship is one of the most important factors in successful outcomes from therapy, so Two Chairs has invested in perfecting this match with a clinician-led process that goes far beyond a simple form.

They've also hired a diverse team of licensed therapists with 90+ areas of combined expertise to ensure every client is able to find the right therapist for them, and invested in building a workplace culture where therapists can thrive.

Finally, by pioneering a hybrid care model, Two Chairs allows for ultimate choice in care for both clients and therapists — offering the flexibility to alternate between virtual therapy and in-person sessions, depending on their needs. This client-centered approach has allowed Two Chairs and their clients to thrive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, when high quality mental health support became increasingly urgent and necessary.

The Washington expansion signals an important milestone in Two Chairs mission to build a world where everyone has access to exceptional mental health care. In fact, 650,000 Washingtonians are now fully covered for Two Chairs services.

Two Chairs is currently offering virtual therapy to all Washington-based clients, with an in-person clinic in Downtown Seattle scheduled to open Summer 2022.

To learn more, visit www.twochairs.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-chairs-expands-therapy-services-to-washington-state-301566326.html

SOURCE Two Chairs