Asset Living CEO and President Ryan McGrath Named to GlobeSt. Fifty Under 40 2022 List

HOUSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Living CEO and President Ryan McGrath was recently named one of the 50 achievers in the commercial real estate space under the age of 40 in GlobeSt.'s annual 50 Under 40 awards. Individuals were selected by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum, an online magazine that shares updates, trends, and tips around the national real estate industry. GlobeSt. officially released the annual list in their June issue, which "highlights the industry's best and brightest individuals."

The 2022 GlobeSt. 50 Under 40 recognition comes after a year of milestones for Ryan McGrath, including making the cover of the March 2022 issue of Multifamily Executive Magazine and being acknowledged by Ernst & Young as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 award. Multifamily Executive Magazine is a digital publication that covers a range of topics within the real estate industry, including but not limited to business, property management, development, technology, and more. The Entrepreneur of the Year award is one that celebrates entrepreneurs deemed to be building a more sustainable and equitable future for everyone through their work.

"I feel humbled and honored to be included amongst such an impressive group of individuals," said McGrath. "Being a part of this industry has been rewarding in so many ways but getting to know others with a similar passion and dedication for building their business has been one of the best parts. Getting news like this is, of course, gratifying, but more than anything it serves as momentum to continue giving it my all as it relates to my company, my employees, and my own personal growth."

This recognition is a testament to McGrath's reputation for strong leadership and dedication to growing Asset Living to become one of the most trusted partners in real estate. In the last six months, Asset Living has been ranked No. 4 on NMHC's Top Manager List for multi-family living, No. 8 on NAHMA's Affordable 100 List, and for 11 years in a row, No. 1 in student housing third-party property management by Student Housing Business. When goals are met, new ones are set, and that entrepreneurial mindset of McGrath's has been key in growing Asset Living to where it is today.

About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.

