SONGCLIP ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP AND UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Songclip, the world's only patented music clip company, today announced a multi-year global strategic partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music entertainment and leading, global music publisher, Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

Songclip, creators of the patented Songclip API, will integrate music from UMG and UMPG's unrivalled artist and songwriter roster "as a feature" in consumer applications and across global social platforms, managing and facilitating search, catalog & compliance, licensing, royalty payments and reporting.

Music as a core feature drives consumer engagement and loyalty for apps and social platforms. Partnering with UMG and UMPG enables Songclip to facilitate the integration of the most comprehensive global music catalogue as a dedicated feature across partners in the expanding App and social media marketplace. Songclip's technology suite ensures that all music is properly accounted for and licensed.

"As industry leaders in forging digital ecosystem partnerships, we are always looking for innovative ways to engage audiences, creators and services across consumer apps and social platforms" said Michael Nash, EVP, Digital Strategy, Universal Music Group. "Our ongoing, elevated relationship with Songclip allows us to extend our reach in the digital ecosystem, with proper management and monetization for the IP of our artists' music"

"In today's rapidly advancing digital landscape, there are more platforms than ever before seeking to connect fans with the songs they love. UMPG continues to be on the forefront of driving value for our songwriters through our support of the development of these digital initiatives. We are pleased to enter into this new agreement with Songclip which acts as an on-ramp for audiovisual services to launch with licensed music in the marketplace," said Stephen Dallas, Senior Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs & Digital Business Development, UMPG

"Clips are a foundational asset class that drive multiple new revenue streams for artists and their music," said Andy Blacker, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Songclip. "We built Songclip to allow for accountable partnerships between apps and the music industry, with a key mission of empowering social consumption and discovery."

Songclip is the leading curator of music clips, managing the world's largest, searchable library of music tagged by expression, having spent five years fine-tuning curation and meta-tagging for music clips across multiple use cases including creation apps, dating, social media platforms and messaging. Songclip's meta-tagged music clips provide robust data and analytics that drive new data cohorts around digital consumerism.

"Songclip's patented technology and products facilitate an exciting array of new use cases for music - from video creation to gaming to collectibles and more." said John van Suchtelen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Songclip. "Our platform is the bridge to integrating short-form music in a compliant, easy and efficient way."

ABOUT SONGCLIP

Songclip is the all-in-one patented music licensing and integration solution for offering music as a feature in dating apps, gaming apps, messaging apps, social platforms, and more. Working in partnership with UMG, UMPG, WMG, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, and 7,500 other rights owners, Songclip's distinctive pass-through licensing model helps app companies navigate the complexities of music licensing and streamlines the go-to-market process. Songclip's plug-and-play API seamlessly integrates into apps and social platforms to facilitate licensing, search, catalog & compliance, royalty payments, reporting, and end-user analytics. Songclip continuously curates a library of over three million music clips through expert human curation and AI. Each music clip is wrapped in many metadata layers enabling an unparalleled search capability that drives unique music experiences across any consumer app or platform. For more information, visit Songclip.com

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audio-visual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) is a leading global music publisher with 51 offices in 41 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, UMPG represents music across every genre from some of the world's most important songwriters and catalogs. These include ABBA, Adele, Alabama Shakes, Alex Da Kid, Axwell & Ingrosso, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Bastille, Beach Boys, Beastie Boys, Bee Gees, Louis Bell, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Jeff Bhasker, Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Chris Brown, Tommy Brown, Mariah Carey, Brandi Carlile, Michael Chabon, Kenny Chesney, Desmond Child, The Clash, Coldplay, Luke Combs, Elvis Costello, DaBaby, Jason Derulo, Alexandre Desplat, Neil Diamond, Disclosure, Dua Lipa, Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Danny Elfman, Eminem, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Florence + the Machine, Future, Martin Garrix, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Al Green, Josh Groban, Halsey, Emile Haynie, Jimi Hendrix, Don Henley, H.E.R., Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tobias Jesso Jr., Billy Joel, Elton John/Bernie Taupin, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Linkin Park, Logic, Demi Lovato, the Mamas & the Papas, Steve Mac, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Metallica, Metro Boomin, Julia Michaels, Miguel, Nicki Minaj, Maren Morris, Mumford & Sons, Nas, Randy Newman, New Order, Ne-Yo, Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Quavo, Otis Redding, R.E.M., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rex Orange County, Rosalía, Carole Bayer Sager, Gustavo Santaolalla, Schoolboy Q, Sex Pistols, Carly Simon, Britney Spears, Bruce Springsteen, Stax (East Memphis Music), Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, SZA, Shania Twain, Justin Timberlake, U2, Keith Urban, Jack White, Zedd and many more

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/songclip-announces-multi-year-agreement-with-universal-music-group-and-universal-music-publishing-group-301566361.html

SOURCE Universal Music Group