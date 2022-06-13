Marvell Expands Operations in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Marvell MRVL today announced a significant expansion of its Canadian presence in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver with plans for ongoing growth. The company added over 120 new employees to the Marvell Canada team this year to support the continued growth and scale of its global operations. Canada is a market of growing strategic importance for Marvell as the company continues to advance its leadership in cloud-optimized silicon.

"Marvell's expanding presence in Canada advances our commitment to hiring top semiconductor talent across major hubs globally," said Matt Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marvell. "Canada has become a major destination for technology and innovation, with a growing pool of semiconductor talent. We are excited to further build our presence in the country and contribute to this growing and thriving community."

Marvell's engineers in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver work on developing critical technologies and solutions for the fastest growing, most lucrative end markets in semiconductors, including cloud, 5G, and automotive. The growing talent pool across these sites is highly skilled in areas of software, digital, analog and mixed-signal IC engineering, hardware, as well as customer enablement functions. With a significant number of new and existing customer deployments across its core markets, Marvell has become the essential partner for cloud-optimized silicon and that demand will continue fueling the company's strong growth in the years to come.

"As a leader in developing innovative data infrastructure technology, Marvell is set up for success in Canada," said Jenna Sudds, Member of Parliament for Kanata – Carleton and Parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Women, Gender Equality, and Youth. "With our leading academic institutions and robust innovation ecosystems producing the world's top technology talent, our government is proud to support Marvell's continued growth and investment in Canada."

In the coming months, Marvell also plans to establish closer ties with leading Canadian academic institutions, including established partnerships with University of Toronto, Carleton University and University of Waterloo, through collaboration on various programs such as internship opportunities, recruitment fairs and talent acquisition. Additionally, Marvell has plans to engage with eight additional universities for the 2023 calendar year.

"We appreciate the support we've received from the Canadian government and look forward to growing our company in Canada as part of the vibrant innovation ecosystems in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver," said Nizar Rida, Vice President of Engineering and Country Manager for Marvell Canada.

Marvell has recently been recognized with 2021 GSA Awards for Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company and Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company; North America Inspiring Workplace Awards for Inspiring Employer Brand; Best Places to Work: Largest Company Category; Largest Corporate Philanthropists in Silicon Valley; and numerous supplier and technology awards. Learn more on the Marvell awards page.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

