A Taste of Brazil: Summer Fancy Food Show Features 22 Brazilian Exhibitors

ApexBrasil sponsoring Brazil-based companies showcasing products this week at largest U.S. trade show dedicated exclusively to specialty food & beverage sector

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, along with Uvibra, BSCA and Abrafrutas, is sponsoring 22 Brazilian food and beverage companies to exhibit their products and unique offerings at The Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place this week at the Javits Center in New York City. This year's event is expected to be attended by more than 10,000 qualified buyers and industry professionals who will have the opportunity to connect in-person with exhibiting domestic and international brands and producers to experience the latest innovations in specialty food and beverage, trends, and insights from around the world.

"Brazilian food is unique in so many ways, and we are very excited to be back in New York City to showcase the best of our country's specialty food and beverage offerings," said Liane Werneck, officer at ApexBrasil's Miami office. "Some may still think of Brazil for its barbecued meats – but the country has become a true cuisine hub. The companies we are supporting at Summer Fancy Food this week are outstanding examples of how diverse Brazilian flavors can be. From açaí that can only be found in Brazil, to panettone cakes inspired by the traditionally Italian delicacy, to chocolates and regional cheeses – and even collagen-infused tea – Brazil has much to offer the global food and beverage sector. Our goal at Summer Fancy Food is to connect with the thousands of U.S. buyers and distributors in attendance, especially those who are looking for unparalleled products from a country primed with natural resources and exceptional export capabilities. Our vision for the future is for Brazilian food and beverage to an earned and solidified presence on the specialty food scene, globally."

Brazil has become one of the world's largest agricultural producers and exporters over the last two decades. In fact, Brazil has grown to be the second largest global supplier of food and agricultural products, behind only the U.S., and the country is projected and prepared to contribute to approximately 40% of global food production by 2050; this would position Brazil as the foremost supplier in meeting growing global demand for food security. Furthermore, currently, food and beverage exports account for 21.1% of Brazil's total GDP – but with crop production expected to increase 266% in 40 years through the use of emerging technologies and investments in research and development, Brazil's food and beverage sector is set in the coming years to exponentially contribute dramatically to the country's economic growth.

The Brazilian companies exhibiting at the Summer Fancy Food Show, located at the Brazilian Pavilion in booths 1800 to 1830, will display food products and provide samples to attendees, increasing awareness of Brazilian specialty food to a U.S. and international audience. A few of the companies exhibiting the flavors of Brazil at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show include:

Be Ingredient : Be Ingredient is a fruit processing company that provides to the international market natural ingredients found in the Brazilian flora. The company has a strong presence in the ingredients market, providing raw materials from a wide variety of tropical and conventional fruits.

Be Ingredient is a fruit processing company that provides to the international market natural ingredients found in the Brazilian flora. The company has a strong presence in the ingredients market, providing raw materials from a wide variety of tropical and conventional fruits. LabraFlora : LabraFlora is a company that focuses on the harvesting and manufacturing of natural and original foods the Brazil's diverse biomes. The company is based in Jusara and produces a great variety of fruits derived from the neighboring regions – including the Baru Super Food, which is considered the best quality in Brazil due to the size of the seed and the large quantity of baruzais scattered among the cattle ranches.

LabraFlora is a company that focuses on the harvesting and manufacturing of natural and original foods the diverse biomes. The company is based in Jusara and produces a great variety of fruits derived from the neighboring regions – including the Baru Super Food, which is considered the best quality in due to the size of the seed and the large quantity of baruzais scattered among the cattle ranches. Ofner : Ofner is a renowned São Paulo, Brazil -based food producer specializing in patisserie, snacks, chocolates, and gelato prepared with handmade ingredients. The company produces its delicacies in a 6,500 square meter factory located in the Socorro neighborhood of São Paulo.

Ofner is a renowned São Paulo, -based food producer specializing in patisserie, snacks, chocolates, and gelato prepared with handmade ingredients. The company produces its delicacies in a 6,500 square meter factory located in the Socorro neighborhood of São Paulo. Petruz Fruit : A family-owned enterprise based in Brazil's Pará state, Petruz Fruit has harvested and processed açaí for 35 years. Petruz Fruit leverages the benefits of açaí to produce a wide range of food products, including organic açaí pastes, açaí ice cream, and energy-boosting açaí powder.

A family-owned enterprise based in Pará state, Petruz Fruit has harvested and processed açaí for 35 years. Petruz Fruit leverages the benefits of açaí to produce a wide range of food products, including organic açaí pastes, açaí ice cream, and energy-boosting açaí powder. Qualinova: Qualinova is a Brazilian company that specializes in the development of state-of-the-art collagen products. One of their signature offerings is a powerful and effective "Hydrolyzed Liquid Collagen Shot", designed to transform aging skin, and to promote firmer, younger-looking skin with visibly reduced fine lines and wrinkles. They also sell white teas and green teas to prevent premature aging.

ApexBrasil considers food and beverage as a key priority sector and is focused on developing new international business relationships to increase exports around the world. This includes sponsoring Brazilian companies to exhibit at global events like Summer Fancy Food, coordinating business meetings and opportunities with potential investors and customers, and other promotional support, such as arranging food samples to be sent to U.S. stakeholders. To learn more about ApexBrasil's other trade sector projects, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

Media Contact

Savanna Fuller

Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of ApexBrasil in the U.S.

Savanna.Fuller@ruderfinn.com

+1-808-317-8758

SOURCE ApexBrasil