Tutor.com Recognized by SIIA for Best Student Experience

Prestigious industry recognition with CODiE Award in Leadership category

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com, one of the world's largest online tutoring services, was recognized for providing the Best Student Experience in this year's annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE™ Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world. Tutor.com, which offers 24/7 on-demand tutoring in more than 250 subjects, was celebrated for providing a best-in-class student experience to the thousands of learners it serves each day.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from SIIA," said Sandi White, SVP, Institutional Markets at Tutor.com/The Princeton Review. "Everything our team does is focused on creating an uplifting and impactful experience for the students we serve. Thanks to our team for working tirelessly to deliver our services to learners of all ages, to our tutors for providing unparalleled instruction, and to our institutional partners for trusting us to ensure the best student experience every day."

Tutor.com has been recognized by SIIA in the past, including last year, when the company was awarded the CODiE Award for Best Education Platform for PK–20. Tutor.com is also a multiyear Modern Library Awards Platinum honoree, EdTech Cool Tool Award winner, UNLV Community Partner Award recipient, Council of College and Military Educators Corporate Award recipient, and Parents' Choice Award winner.

The Tutor.com Learning Suite promotes equity and achievement for learners of all ages and stages. Efficacy studies demonstrate its impact, showing that Tutor.com helps increase student pass and persistence rates and improve student confidence. In addition to 1-to-1 tutoring, Tutor.com provides drop-off writing review, video lessons, test-prep resources from The Princeton Review®, practice quizzes, and other tools. In the coming weeks, the company will launch Learner Engagements Online (LEO), a purpose-built platform to centralize the scheduling, delivery, and analytics for a wide range of support services delivered by Tutor.com's expert tutors as well as the staff of Tutor.com's institutional partners. This initiative is part of the company's ongoing mission to improve the student experience—and maximize the impact of support.

During the pandemic, Tutor.com met unprecedented need for its services, delivering 1.7 million sessions in 2021 and nearly as many the prior year. The company added 52 new subjects to its offerings over the past two years, including its popular study skills and parent coaching areas, available in English and Spanish. Tutor.com instruction, delivered by the company's 3,000+ rigorously vetted tutors, is based on the premise, "Never tell when you can ask." Learners accordingly get personalized, empowering help. One eleventh-grader wrote: "Amazing tutors. They don't just give the answer, they teach it to you." Partner institutions likewise get dedicated support and real-time data to drive student success. One dubbed the company "the best vendor that we work with."

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services, and overall innovation that enable learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees—the best of the best—that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today—from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the awards is available at https://siia.net/codie/.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/education-technology-winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 22 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.

