STING EXTENDS CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY "MY SONGS" AT THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE WITH NEW DATES APRIL 1 - 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 17-time GRAMMY Award winning musician Sting has extended his critically-acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "My Songs," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with six new dates in April 2023. The shows will be held April 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2023.

Produced by the Cherrytree Music Company, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "My Songs" presents a compendium of Sting's most beloved songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations. Throughout the show, the world-renowned musician treats fans to an array of greatest hits spanning his illustrious career, including "Roxanne," "Message In A Bottle," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Every Breath You Take" and several other fan favorites, plus new songs from his latest album, The Bridge.

Since premiering in October of 2021, "My Songs" has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, including:

"He owned this show, a completely confident and stylish Vegas headline production."

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

"…the perfect headlining concert show for this storied Vegas venue, a performance from an artist and band with absolute confidence and ability."

LAS VEGAS SUN

"I think this is the beginning of an even longer visit. This is an absolutely remarkable show. When you sit there, you realize just how many fantastic songs he's had."

KTLA

"The show features many of his most memorable hits along with a few surprises."

CNN

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Sting.com fan club members will have first access to a presale beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. PT. (For more information, please visit https://www.sting.com/subscribe.)

Citi is the official card of Sting's "My Songs" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/stingvegas. VIP packages are also available, including a Stage Seating Experience, featuring immersive live audio from Mixhalo, as well as a Pre-Show VIP Onstage Experience, which includes a moderated Q&A with Sting and personal photo with him on stage. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

April 2023 performances going on sale are:

April 2023: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 9

A limited number of tickets are available for this week's previously announced performances:

June 2022: 15, 17 and 18

ABOUT STING

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six GRAMMY Awards® and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

As one of the world's most distinctive solo artists, Sting has received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards®, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination, Billboard Magazine's Century Award, and MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year. In 2003, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his myriad of contributions to music. Also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has received the Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music Award of Merit and The Polar Music Prize. Sting has been awarded Honorary Doctorates of Music by the University of Northumbria (1992), Berklee College of Music (1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006) and Brown University at its 250th Commencement ceremony (2018).

Throughout his illustrious career, Sting has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.

Following his critically acclaimed album, 57th & 9th, his first rock/pop collection in over a decade, Sting and reggae icon, Shaggy, both managed by the Cherrytree Music Company, released a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, drawing from the many surprising connections at the heart of their music. With its title referencing their home country codes, 44/876 first and foremost honors the duo's mutual love for Jamaica: Shaggy's homeland, and the place where Sting penned such classics as The Police's "Every Breath You Take." Their release spent over 20 weeks atop Billboard's Reggae Album chart in the US, earned Gold certifications in Poland and France and received the GRAMMY Award® for Best Reggae Album.

In 2019, Sting was honoured at the BMI Pop Awards for his enduring hit single "Every Breath You Take," which has become the Most Performed Song, with 15 million radio plays, from BMI's catalog of over 14 million musical works. The song was also added to Spotify's 'Billions Club,' having amassed over 1 billion streams on the platform.

Also in 2019, an album entitled My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, was released and followed by a world tour of the same name, which recently resumed. Sting's 'My Songs' World Tour is a dynamic and exuberant show featuring his most beloved songs spanning the 17-time GRAMMY Award® winner's prolific career with The Police and as a solo artist. Full tour itinerary can be found at: www.sting.com/tour.

Always known as a musical explorer, pioneering genre-bending sounds and collaborations, Sting's next release Duets, compiles some of his most celebrated collaborations, including those with Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylène Farmer, Shaggy, Melody Gardot, Gashi and more.

Sting's latest album, The Bridge, showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess. Representing various stages and styles from throughout his unrivaled career and drawing inspiration from genres including rock n' roll, jazz, classical music and folk, the eclectic album features Sting's quintessential sound on pop-rock tracks such as the album's opening rock salvo "Rushing Water" and new indie-pop sounding "If It's Love."

Most recently, Sting produced Shaggy's latest album, Com Fly Wid Mi which finds the dancehall/reggae icon performing the Sinatra songbook in a reggae style. To celebrate the albums' release, Sting hosted a party at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in NYC where Shaggy performed the album in full.

Sting has appeared in more than 15 films, executive produced the critically acclaimed A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, and in 1989 starred in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway. His most recent theatre project is the Tony®-nominated musical The Last Ship, inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in the northeast of England where he was born and raised. The show, with music and lyrics by Sting, ran on Broadway in 2014/2015 and completed a UK regional theatre tour which ran from March-July 2018. Thereafter, Sting starred as shipyard foreman Jackie White in the Toronto-based production of The Last Ship at the Princess of Wales Theatre. In 2020, he reprised the role for productions in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre and San Francisco at the Golden Gate Theatre.

Sting's support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world's rainforests and the indigenous people living there. Together they have held 19 benefit concerts to raise funds and awareness for our planet's endangered resources. Since its inception, the Rainforest Fund has expanded to a network of interconnected organizations working in more than 20 countries over three continents.

ABOUT THE CHERRYTREE MUSIC COMPANY

Founded in 2005 by Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Martin Kierszenbaum, the Cherrytree Music Company provides management, record label and publishing services to a boutique roster of artists, producers and mixers who push the creative envelope in popular music. Cherrytree has had an indelible impact on the music landscape from managing celebrated musician and cultural icon Sting to launching Lady Gaga's first two albums. The Cherrytree Music Company has released the artistically and commercially ground-breaking records of Feist, Ellie Goulding, Robyn, La Roux, LMFAO, Far East Movement and Disclosure and sold over 35 million units. In the process, the Cherrytree Music Company has become a vital source for popular music and catalyst for artist collaboration and innovation. For more information on the Cherrytree Music Company, please visit here.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment LYV is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Sting, Keith Urban and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Earth, Wind & Fire, Anita Baker, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Miranda Lambert, John Legend and Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Palace Tower featuring 10 luxury villas, the newly redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery (slated to open Summer 2022), legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open at the end of 2022) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009" and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2019," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR. For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

