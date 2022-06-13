Resonetics Announces Acquisition of Agile MV

Expands product development and finished device assembly capabilities with innovative leader serving the high- growth electrophysiology and cardiology catheter market
NASHUA, N.H., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics announced today that it has acquired Agile MV, an emerging leader in product development and turnkey device assembly based in Montreal, Quebec. Founded in 2010, the company has an experienced team of engineers, scientists, and technicians that help companies take projects from initial concept to high-volume manufacturing. With the acquisition, Resonetics will rebrand its existing Design & Development Services business as AGILE Product Development with locations in Boston, San Diego, and Montreal, each with its own core competencies, but with a common focus on quality, innovation, and agility.
"Agile MV adds industry-leading expertise in state-of-the-art minimally invasive therapeutic and diagnostic medical devices, notably for electrophysiology catheters using pulsed field and cryotherapy ablation technologies. This and their broad interventional device experience complements Resonetics' existing development capabilities in catheter-based delivery systems and implants," said Tom Burns, President, and CEO of Resonetics. "Agile's core values of quality, speed and partnership align perfectly with our culture at Resonetics." Added Jean-Luc Pageard, President & Co-Founder of Agile MV, "Our goal at Agile MV has been to form deep partnerships with our customers and provide them with the most capital-efficient path to market. We're extremely proud of the life-saving medical devices that we've helped our customers launch. We are excited to leverage Resonetics' Lightspeed Labs, micro-manufacturing expertise and global manufacturing network to offer the best solutions and service to our customers."
Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel & precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, microfluidics, sensor solutions, and medical power. With strategically located AGILE Product Development centers and Lightspeed Application Development Labs, Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, innovation, and a great customer experience. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with 15 facilities and more than 2,000 associates in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.
Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow GTCR on LinkedIn.
Carlyle is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $325 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,900 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.
