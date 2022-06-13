Rootstock Software® Announces Enhancements to Its Next-Gen Cloud ERP Solution

Updates address customer needs for a 360-degree view of data, a resilient supply chain, and sophisticated mobile, AI, and NLP capabilities

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rootstock Software, a worldwide provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, today announced new enhancements to its next-generation Cloud ERP. These product updates aim at meeting the needs of manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations, during challenging times of inflation, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, remote and hybrid work, and ongoing COVID-19 challenges.

"We continually strive to improve Rootstock Cloud ERP, so our customers have the capabilities they need to grow, profit, and succeed," said Ramesh Sunder, VP of Products & Technology at Rootstock Software. "Earlier this month, we provided a first glimpse of these enhancements at our Rooted-In Customer Conference. We've made updates to expand our ERP capabilities, enrich user experience with our solution, and more fully leverage the capabilities of the Salesforce Platform on which our solution is built."

To help customers understand exactly where their businesses stand, Rootstock has honed an end-to-end view of customer data, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and ERP information. With this single data model, Rootstock ERP affords customers powerful insights—they can see what's driving costs, pinpoint problem areas, and improve decision-making. Building upon these strong core capabilities, Rootstock introduced the following product enhancements:

ENABLING A RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN

Manufacturers have been forced to deal with global disruptions to their supply chains. Rootstock helps customers overcome these issues with its new vendor request-for-quote (RFQ) feature. Using this capability, customers can build a more resilient supply chain. They can pre-qualify vendors in different regions, so they have multiple sources from which to obtain raw materials. With a stronger pool of suppliers, they can optimize availability and pricing, even as disruptions occur.

IMPROVED DEMAND PLANNING

Rootstock engages with Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud to enable more precise demand planning. With added connectivity between Rootstock Service and Salesforce Field Service, customers benefit from a continuous, real-time exchange between sales, service, finance, and operations. Visibility across these departments ensures that buyers and planners can proactively procure adequate supplies to meet ongoing product demand.

ENHANCED FINANCIAL ANALYTICS

Finance departments must be able to analyze and reconcile important financial statements, such as profit-and-loss (P&L) reports and the balance sheet. With this new update, customers can wield more powerful analytic capabilities to "drill down" into the details of these reports.

AN IMPROVED USER EXPERIENCE

Rootstock has made significant investments into continually enhancing its user experience. Its interface is intuitive, easy-to-use, and highly configurable. Utilizing the Rootstock Lightning Toolkit, customers can customize the "look and feel" of the system in order to make it their own.

OPTIMIZED MOBILE CAPABILITIES

Rootstock now delivers a broader and deeper breadth of mobile ERP capabilities across inventory, purchasing, sales, and more. Using a mobile phone to take pictures or scan QR and barcodes, transactions can now happen on the shop floor, in a warehouse, or on a service truck. Customers can download Rootstock's mobile package, easily modify functions to meet their needs, and "go live" within minutes.

LEVERAGING EINSTEIN AI AND NLP FOR AN IMPROVED EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE

With the tight labor market, manufacturers want an ERP that makes everyday tasks easier on workers. With enhanced use of Einstein AI with Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities, customers can now deliver next-gen experiences for their employees. Here's just one example: the platform has always driven Google-like searches across company data, but now with NLP, employee queries are much richer, and AI returns more options inferred by search terms. And there are many other instances where AI and NLP can enhance employee experience.

SELF-SERVICE VIA EINSTEIN BOTS

Manufacturers want to provide self-service options to customers. Rootstock now enables them to implement these capabilities with ease. It leverages Einstein Bots to launch virtual agents, which can turn a company's website into a 24/7 service center. Companies can customize these chatbots to address common customer questions and resolve simple issues without a live attendant.

At Rootstock Software, we designed our Cloud ERP to help manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations digitally transform their operations. Since our solution is built on the Salesforce Platform, companies gain the benefit of an enterprise cloud environment and an ERP system that is intuitive, flexible, and digitally connected. Our team has in-depth expertise in manufacturing, and we're dedicated to customer success. We offer the training, product knowledge, and support customers need to configure Rootstock Cloud ERP to meet their needs. With this comprehensive offering, clients are empowered to deliver a superior customer experience, streamline and scale their operations, and out-service the competition. As we continue to grow, stay tuned to our latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

