Raquel Diaz Promoted to Public Sector Area Manager for Gilbane Building Company

Diaz to Oversee Company's New York City Public Sector Portfolio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company today announced the promotion of Raquel Diaz to Public Sector Area Manager for its New York City operation. In her new role, Diaz will oversee Gilbane's extensive public sector portfolio, which includes the new Made in NY Campus at Bush Terminal, the Metropolitan Hospital Flood Wall Resiliency Project with NYC Health & Hospitals and the Orchard Beach Maintenance and Operations for the NYC Department of Design and Construction's Design-Build Program.

Diaz has a 16-year career in construction, during which time she has worked on a total portfolio of more than $2 billion and 2.7 million square feet in project delivery. She has executed highly complex, transformative projects for clients including the NYC Department of Design and Construction, NYU Langone Health, the NYC Economic Development Corporation, New York-Presbyterian, and Memorial Sloan Kettering.

"Over her impressive career, we have seen how Raquel is positively transforming communities and helping to build a more responsive, equitable, and prosperous city for all New Yorkers," said John LaRow, Senior Vice President, Gilbane Building Company. "Raquel is a trusted partner to our public sector clients and we are thrilled to have her lead our growing portfolio of work in this sector."

She is also a member of Gilbane's New York City Economic Inclusion Task Force and a mentor in the company's Rising Contractor Program – with many of her projects ranging from 30 to 60 percent MWBE participation.

Diaz has been repeatedly honored for her work, including by Crain's New York Business on its 2022 "Notable Women in Construction, Design, and Architecture" list and by the Women Builders Council of New York City's 2019 "Next Generation of Women Builders" award.

"Gilbane embodies the spirit I find so uplifting about construction: when we build, we are building to make New York City a better place for everyone," said Raquel Diaz. "I am looking forward to continuing to build out our public sector pipeline of projects while at the same time helping build a team that will make the company and the city proud."

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.

Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission critical.

For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

