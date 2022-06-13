Vivalink Expands Executive Leadership Team with New Chief Commercial Officer Aaron Timm

Timm will play an integral role in developing and executing commercial strategy to build upon Vivalink's success in the industry.
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces the addition of Aaron Timm as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer to its team. Timm joins the leadership team with a proven track record of designing and executing strategies to build successful companies that serve pharmaceutical and healthcare customers. As EVP and CCO, Timm will lead commercial strategy and development as Vivalink continues to grow the adoption of its innovative Biometrics Data Platform by its rapidly-expanding customer base in clinical research and healthcare.
"My career has focused on helping companies in the healthcare space to design and execute strategies for success. Joining the Vivalink team is the perfect opportunity to lead a forward-thinking, innovative company into an even brighter future. This is an exciting time in healthcare technology, and I'm confident Vivalink will continue to lead the way," said Aaron Timm, EVP and CCO of Vivalink.
Prior to joining Vivalink, Timm was CEO of WorldCare Clinical, a global imaging clinical research organization. Prior to joining WorldCare Clinical, Timm served as CEO of Synarc, a global imaging CRO. A graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard University, Timm's career began in law, with experience as general counsel of both private and publicly-traded companies.
"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to our executive leadership team," said Jiang Li, CEO at Vivalink. "He has a long-standing career that showcases his ability to effectively lead teams and develop strategies for commercial innovation. We look forward to working with Aaron as we shape the future of virtual healthcare."
For more information, visit: vivalink.com.
Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual patient care and decentralized clinical trials. We leverage unique physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and data services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.
