Former IBM Quantum Executive, Bob Sutor, Joins ColdQuanta as Vice President of Corporate Development

Quantum Executive's Distinguished Vision Bolsters Global Quantum Ecosystem Leader
BOULDER, Colo., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta, the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced the addition of Dr. Bob Sutor, a 40-year IT industry veteran, as Vice President of Corporate Development. Bob most recently served as a member of the IBM Quantum leadership team and was previously Vice President for Mathematical Sciences at IBM Research.
"Bob has earned an international reputation as a thought leader in emerging technologies by translating highly technical topics so they can be easily understood and used by businesses, influencers, governments and more," said Scott Faris, CEO of ColdQuanta. "Bob has a demonstrated ability to transform companies and industries on the cutting edge of technology and will serve as a visionary leader for ColdQuanta as we enter the company's next stage of growth."
Bob has strong experience across quantum computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, analytics, data science, cloud, open source, and industrial research. In his most recent quantum roles at IBM, Bob led external advocacy of IBM Quantum's progress and value, delivering keynote and high profile addresses at leading global conferences. Bob also served as an R&D executive where he drove part of IBM's worldwide research strategy and execution and led a team of over 300 researchers and software engineers across numerous technology areas. Earlier this year, Quantum Zeitgeist named Bob one of the 20 influential individuals driving the quantum technology revolution.
"Taking this next step with ColdQuanta presents the opportunity to continue my journey in quantum with one of the industry's most promising companies," Bob Sutor said. "The extraordinary technical and business team at ColdQuanta have set the company on an impressive growth trajectory. 'Quantum' is much more than quantum computers in data centers, and ColdQuanta's expertise in cold atom quantum technology will yield commercial products in computing as well as sensors, including atomic clocks, positioning systems, and finely tuned RF receivers."
Bob is the author of the quantum computing book "Dancing with Qubits" and the coding book "Dancing with Python." He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Harvard University, and a Master's degree and Ph.D in Mathematics from Princeton University.
ColdQuanta is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. The company harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, sensors, and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through our ecosystem of devices and platforms. Founded in 2007, ColdQuanta grew from decades of research in atomic physics and work at JILA, with intellectual property licensed through the University of Colorado and University of Wisconsin. ColdQuanta's scalable and versatile cold atom technology is used by world-class organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; and Oxford, UK. Find out how ColdQuanta is building the future at www.coldquanta.com.
The name ColdQuanta and the ColdQuanta logo are both registered trademarks of ColdQuanta, Inc.
SOURCE ColdQuanta
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.