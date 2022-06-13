Boston Pizza® and The Toronto Blue Jays™ Host Free Viewing Parties Across Canada

Boston Pizza is knocking it out of the park this summer by hosting fifteen viewing parties for fans from coast to coast, and in the territories
TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Boston Pizza announces they have renewed their partnership as the Official Sports Bar of the Toronto Blue Jays. To celebrate the return of baseball, starting in early June fans across Canada can cheer on Canada's favourite baseball team at participating Boston Pizza locations. Viewing parties will be available across Canada beginning in June and finishing in early October at BP Burlington North. At participating locations fans can cheer on the Blue JaysTM with the opportunity to win prizes, receive giveaways, and enjoy snacks and drinks while they catch the game.
The full list of viewing parties across Canada and the territories:
- South Regina BP – Regina, SK
- Sarnia BP – Sarnia, ON
- Polo Park BP – Winnipeg, MB
- Yellowknife BP – Yellowknife, NWT
- Barrhaven BP – Ottawa, ON
- Port Alberni BP – Port Alberni, BC
- Grandview Hwy BP – Vancouver, BC
- St Bruno BP – Saint-Bruno, QC
- Edson BP – Edson, AB
- Water Street BP – St. John's, NFLD
- Sainte-Thérèse BP – Sainte-Thérèse, QC
- Southport BP – Calgary, AB
- St Thomas BP – St Thomas, ON
- Vaughan Mills BP – Vaughan, ON
- Burlington North BP – Burlington, ON
Boston Pizza and the Blue Jays have been Proud Partners since 2012. As the Official Sports Bar of the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Pizza remains one of the best places to cheer on your favourite team.
All participating restaurants will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and require RSVPs to secure a reservation by calling the local BP. Guests will also have the opportunity to win some great team swag at the viewing party.
Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast for over 58 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.
