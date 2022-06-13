CRN Recognizes Logically on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

The Managed Service Provider Climbs to #229 on Prestigious Industry Ranking

PORTLAND, Maine, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, a leading management service provider (MSP), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Logically to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list. The company this year ranked 229, up 74 positions from the 2021 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

With over 25 years of experience and a national presence, Logically is an industry leader in MSP remote support, known for their best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. Thanks in part to the company's five acquisitions over the past year, Logically has seen double-digit exponential growth in their security business alone. Logically is also focused on delivering standout customer care, consistently maintaining 96-98% customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores month-over-month.

"Logically is one of the nation's fastest-growing MSPs, and our upward mobility on this prestigious ranking year after year is reflective of our continued success," said Michelle Accardi, CEO of Logically. "Logically is honored to once again be named amongst the top MSPs in North America, and we intend to build on our reputation as pioneers in the industry providing exceptional managed IT services and high-touch customer support."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Logically

Logically is a leading national Managed IT Services Provider (MSP. We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, non-profits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity and business results.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

Cara Parfitt, Logically, 1 (614) 499-2773, cara.parfitt@logically.com

SOURCE Logically