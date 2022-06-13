NIVEA Celebrates Pride Giving Back to LGBTQ+ Community with the launch of the Pride Limited Edition NIVEA Creme tin and partnership with Pflag Canada

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beiersdorf Canada Inc., the parent company of NIVEA, is passionate about helping people feel good in their skin. Drawing on its 140-year history of creating skincare that promotes positivity and self-confidence, the company is thrilled to unveil its national Pride campaign in support of non-profit organization, Pflag Canada , to uplift LGBTQ+ youth across Canada.

For the month of June, NIVEA will donate $1 from the sale of every Pride Limited Edition NIVEA Creme tin to Pflag Canada, up to a maximum of $15,000, and will match every donation made directly to Pflag via Nivea.ca, up to a maximum of $15,000. The company is pledging a total of $30,000 which will fund Camp Rainbow Phoenix, Pflag's summer leadership camp for LGBTQ+ youth, along with skincare essentials, including body wash and deodorant, for every camper and their family. Closing out the campaign, NIVEA will march alongside Pflag in the 2022 Toronto Pride Parade to celebrate expression, diversity and the beauty of being together.

"At NIVEA, we Care for Human Touch"

"We love that Pflag provides opportunities for dialogue about sexual orientation and gender identity and acts to create a society that is healthy and respectful of all human beings," says Guillaume de Vitton, General Manager Beiersdorf Canada. "At NIVEA, we Care for Human Touch. We want the brand to walk this talk for all humans. When Pflag told us about Camp Rainbow Phoenix, we knew we wanted to play a role in bringing more youth together for this wonderful experience", he adds.

Pflag's mission, to promote the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ people by helping to keep families together through support and education, aligns with NIVEA's family-focused heritage and mission to foster togetherness through care for human touch.

Camp Rainbow Phoenix is run by Pflag Durham Chapter. Its mission is to bring education, fun, and an opportunity to make new friends to LGBTQ+ youth aged 12-17. As a youth Leadership Camp, they are focused on building and nurturing the leadership potential and personal resiliency of all campers in an effort to help them become agents of positive social change in their schools, families, and communities.

"We are so grateful for this opportunity to have NIVEA help us to celebrate Camp Rainbow Phoenix's 10th Anniversary of in-person camp. This funding will allow us to support 80 youth in person and 50 youth with our online camp providing 2SLGBTQI youth the opportunity to explore who they are with peers, in a safe and affirming environment and make it positive to be gender and/or sexually diverse," says Donny Potts, Vice President of Pflag Canada. "This year, we have campers from across Canada joining us in person - a first for Camp Rainbow Phoenix – and this funding will also support more fulsome programming and supplies needed to have the best outcomes for this leadership camp," Donny adds.

This consumer-facing Pride initiative is the first of its kind in Canada for NIVEA, but comes as an extension of the global diversity, equity and inclusion work that Beiersdorf is committed to. Beiersdorf believes in a culture of belonging together while embracing individuality. Diversity is what enriches our organization. We safeguard and value the diversity of sexual identity and orientation.

On the initiative of our own employees, we founded a LGBTIQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersexual, queer and more) community for all Beiersdorf employees called: "Be You @Beiersdorf". Its goal is to create and establish an inclusive environment and a visible community for everyone at Beiersdorf who identifies as part of this community.

NIVEA is thrilled to be partnering with Pflag Canada this year, to give both consumers and their employees a chance to participate in meaningful initiatives that promote a more inclusive and equitable community now and for future generations.

The Pride Limited Edition NIVEA Creme is available for a limited time at select mass retailers and drugstores across Canada.

ABOUT BEIERSDORF AG:

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has 140 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal year 2019. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skin care brand*, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, which also includes brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2016.

