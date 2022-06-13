Beat Boredom With Fun! Banggood Launches The First Banggood Hobby Day

GUANGZHOU, China, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the roll-out of the new tagline "Gear Up For Fun" in May 2022, leading global online shop Banggood has kicked off its first Banggood Hobby Day campaign on June 6. The 21-day promotion offers a wide range of products and accessories for hobbyists and do-it-yourselfers.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on everyone's life no matter where they live, posing unprecedented challenges to their physical and mental health," said Vincent Zou, chairman of Banggood. "Developing a hobby will help people get through the difficult moments, so we want to help everyone cope with the challenges by inviting them to fuel the passion for their hobbies and beat boredom with fun."
According to the World Health Organization, in the first year of the pandemic, global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by over 25 per cent. It is reported that since the pandemic outbreak, the number of patients with depression has risen by 70 million and anxiety by some 90 million, while hundreds of millions more suffer from insomnia compared to before.
Whether it's going the DIY route by sprucing up homes or decking out cars or motorcycles, getting into outdoor sports with friends and family, or using a drone to record the wonderful moments on an outing, people can have fun through these activities, whether at home or outdoors, highlighting the importance of developing a hobby as a key component of a positive lifestyle.
During the promotional event of Banggood Hobby Day, a diversified lineup of products is available in the online store, spanning the gamut from recreational toys, outdoor gear, tools, digital electronics, home healthcare products and fashion wear to automotive and motorcycle accessories, alongside numerous new premium offerings and up to 70% in discounts.
About Banggood
Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one's front door with several clicks.
For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html
SOURCE Banggood
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.