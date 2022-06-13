New Statewide Online Public School, Virginia Connections Academy, Opens Enrollment for the 2022-2023 School Year

Enrollment is now open for Virginia families across the state seeking a tuition-free, online public school

GATE CITY, Va., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virginia Connections Academy, a full-time, tuition-free online public school, is now enrolling for the 2022-23 school year. Virginia Connections Academy is part of the Scott County School Division and will initially serve students in grades 6 through 10. The school joins 46 other Connections Academy schools nationwide.

"Every student learns in their own way and virtual learning can play a critical role in reaching students who may not thrive in a traditional classroom environment," said John Ferguson, Superintendent of the Scott County School Division. "With 20 years of experience and a nationally recognized curriculum, Connections Academy is the ideal partner for our full-time online option."

The Connections Academy online school program is known for providing a quality online learning experience. Built for the online environment, Connections Academy schools have a 20-year history of providing a rigorous curriculum and have served more than one million students since the program's founding in 2001.

As an online public school, Virginia Connections Academy will provide students with the continuous support of state-certified teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and helping students build fundamental life skills. Teachers will be specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be uniquely tailored to meet the specific needs and abilities of each student to help them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.

A virtual school serves a wide range of students representing a variety of backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while some prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while others require a flexible learning schedule.

At Virginia Connections Academy, caretakers will be core members of their child's learning team and are an integral part of how online school works. As Learning Coaches, caretakers will help teachers provide the support and structure their students need by setting daily routines, ensuring attendance and that their student's work is complete.

Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is now open for grades 6 through 10. Interested families are encouraged to attend an online information session to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Virginia Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.VirginiaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

Virginia Connections Academy is a unique, public online program that will serve students in grades 6-10 across the state. Virginia Connections Academy is part of the Scott County School Division. The online program will offer a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. At Virginia Connections Academy, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information about Virginia Connections Academy, visit http://www.VirginiaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

