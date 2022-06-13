HIF Global engages Societe Generale as financial advisor SG Americas to provide advisory for pioneering eFuels facilities

HOUSTON and SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIF Global, the world's leading eFuels company, announced today that it has selected SG Americas Securities, LLC to provide general financial strategy and planning for the development and financing of its eFuels facilities in Chile and the United States. SG Americas, LLC is the U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary of Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking (SG CIB). SG CIB, the investment banking arm of Societe Generale, is a leading provider of global finance, investment banking and global markets services globally.

César Norton, President & CEO of HIF Global said, "The advisory team at SG is a leader in global energy infrastructure financing. With their expertise, we will move forward with the financial structuring of our eFuels facilities in Chile and the United States. We plan to deploy approximately $50 billion of capital to develop, construct, and operate facilities to produce approximately 150,000 barrels per day of carbon-neutral eFuels and decarbonize over 5 million vehicles. We expect construction of the first large-scale commercial plants in Chile and USA to begin by the end of 2023 with eFuels production starting in 2026."

Electricity based fuels, or eFuels, are clean, carbon-neutral fuels produced from renewable electricity, green hydrogen and carbon dioxide taken from the atmosphere. eFuels have the same chemical properties as fossil-based fuels and, as a result, can be used as direct substitutes in existing motors and infrastructure.

About HIF Global

HIF Global is the world leading eFuels company, developing projects to convert hydrogen made using low-cost renewable power into carbon neutral liquid eFuels that can be transported and utilized in existing infrastructure. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels to make decarbonization of the planet possible. HIF Chile, HIF USA, HIF Australia, and HIF EMEA are wholly owned subsidiaries of HIF Global. HIF Chile is currently constructing the Haru Oni Demonstration Plant in Magallanes, Chile. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com.

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this press release includes various statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "can," "expect," potential," "to be," "will," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements and convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, our expectations of our plans, strategies, and objectives, including with respect to the timing and other aspects of the HIF eFuels facilities. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include (without limitation): our ability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits to construct and develop the HIF eFuels facilities; our ability to execute operational objectives on a timely and successful basis; legislative, policy, fiscal and regulatory developments; the outcome of commercial negotiations; our ability to raise financing; consumer preferences or demand; and various economic, business, and competitive factors affecting our business. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this paragraph. HIF Global urges you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements made in this press release and cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. HIF Global undertakes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

