RapidDeploy Partners with NextNav to Reduce Response Times in 9-1-1 Calls from Multi-Floor Buildings

A partnership that will empower decision making and safety of agency clients needing z-axis visualization and force tracking in urban and high-risk environments

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy, the industry's leading cloud-native emergency response platform, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with NextNav, the industry leader in mission-critical vertical location intelligence. This partnership provides RapidDeploy Radius Mapping users access to precision z-axis location information for improved dispatch and reduced response times.

As a trusted provider of mission-critical grade data and location services, RapidDeploy is driving innovation to ensure public safety can leverage the latest technology to provide full situational awareness. NextNav's z-axis solution provides RapidDeploy invaluable location data to drive innovation for the delivery of z-axis data to public safety in urban areas where in-building location tracking has been nearly impossible in the past.

"We truly see this as a game changer for public safety and are excited to collaborate with NextNav going forward, maintaining our commitment of innovation and excellence of service to the industry," said Todd Komanetsky, Vice President of Partnership Strategy at RapidDeploy.

Challenges to locate callers continue to grow in today's public safety environment, however significant opportunities related to provisioning vertical location services are a means to truly transform the way citizens are served. No longer are citizens calling just 911 when a crisis emerges, whether calling 988, 311 or 211, the need remains – finding people in the fastest possible time and responding with the ideal specialty service provider. NextNav's Pinnacle technology has been proven to provide precise floor-level location 94% of the time in independent tests conducted by the CTIA.

"RapidDeploy's platform is serving millions of citizens already, and we are excited to work together to enable NextNav's Pinnacle z-axis service for Public Safety Answering Points," said Dan Hight, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at NextNav. "We are truly excited about the future of this partnership and the impact it will have on the safety and wellbeing of millions."

Z-axis, or height above ground, has been a notable challenge for Public Safety. RapidDeploy and NextNav are partnering together to take on this challenge and solve this problem for 911 Specialists and Telecommunicators nationwide.

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data, ensuring it is available when, where, and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics and mapping applications.

About NextNav:

NextNav Inc. NN is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn .

