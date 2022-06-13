Medicare Advantage Plans Earn High Marks in eHealth Survey of More than 2,800 Enrollees

88% of enrollees are satisfied with their coverage
Affordability is key: most could pay no more than $50 per month for similar coverage
61% say Medicare Advantage is a good example of public/private cooperation
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. EHTH (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, released results from a survey of more than 2,800 Medicare beneficiaries, exploring their satisfaction and experience with their Medicare Advantage plans.
While Medicare Advantage plans have come under scrutiny by some policy makers and the media, eHealth's survey found that a majority of enrollees are happy with their coverage. Nearly nine in ten (88%) say they are either "very satisfied" (63%) or "somewhat satisfied" (25%) with their plans. A similar number (86%) would recommend Medicare Advantage plans to friends or family.
Additional findings:
- Most of those previously enrolled in Medicare Supplement (Medigap) still prefer Medicare Advantage: 59% of beneficiaries previously enrolled in Medigap say they are "more satisfied" with their Medicare Advantage plan; an additionally 23% are "equally satisfied."
- Most Medicare Advantage enrollees can't afford the alternatives: Two thirds (67%) of those who chose Medicare Advantage over Medigap did so because Medigap was too expensive. If forced to find similar coverage elsewhere, 73% say they could afford monthly premiums of only $50 or less.
- Most see Medicare Advantage as a prime example of public/private cooperation: More than six in ten (61%) say Medicare Advantage is a good example of cooperation between government and private enterprise, while 5% disagree; only 13% feel regulation of Medicare Advantage plans should be increased.
Read the full report.
Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurance companies and cover Medicare Parts A and B benefits, typically filling many coverage gaps and offering additional benefits. Most Medicare Advantage plans also include Part D prescription drug coverage. Medicare Advantage plans are typically more affordable than Medicare Supplement and stand-alone Part D plans; many beneficiaries are able to enroll in $0-premium Medicare Advantage plans.
eHealth's report is based on a voluntary survey of Medicare beneficiaries who purchased Medicare Advantage plans through eHealth. The survey was conducted in late May of 2022 and a total of 2,848 responses were collected.
eHealth, Inc. EHTH operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.
