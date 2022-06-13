EmeritusDX Announces Acquisition of Freedom Pathology Partners

The Acquisition Creates Bi-Coastal Presence To Support Consistent Month-over-Month Growth of +15%

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmeritusDX, a rapidly growing cancer diagnostics and information company, today announced that is has acquired Freedom Pathology Partners to further expand its national presence in providing Anatomic Pathology, Fluorescence is situ Hybridization, and Molecular testing. Freedom Pathology Partners is a CAP and CLIA accredited laboratory located in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Freedom Pathology Partner's philosophy of providing "practical partnerships with powerful possibilities," is highly complementary with the core value proposition of EmeritusDX. Freedom Pathology Partners currently service the Dermatology, Gastroenterology, and Urology markets where EmeritusDX has made significant progress in building successful relationships.

"We are extremely excited to add Freedom Pathology Partners to the EmeritusDX family," said Robert Embree, CEO of EmeritusDX. "Their high standards for test quality and customer service fit extremely well with our approach to patient care. We have an ambitious growth plan and the acquisition of Freedom Pathology is aligned with the multiple pillars of our strategy."

"Freedom Pathology has a fantastic reputation for providing excellent pathology services in the northeastern United States," said Jason Allchin, President of EmeritusDX. "We expect Freedom Pathology to continue with great quality while expanding the available test menu to enable redundancy and accessibility to our clients existing on both coasts."

The acquisition has successfully closed and work is already in progress to integrate the companies and expand the test offerings available at Freedom Pathology Partners.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call 949.418.7225 or email contact@emeritusdx.com

https://emeritusdx.com/

Media Contact

Chateau Lafite, KPA, EmeritusDX, 1 949.418.7225, contact@emeritusdx.com

SOURCE EmeritusDX