Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP Announces Mountain West Expansion with Opening of Denver, Colorado Office

DENVER, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP is pleased to announce its expansion to the Mountain West with the opening of its Denver, Colorado office.
Partners Matthew J. Fink and Ian A. Cooper will anchor the Denver office, located at 1401 Lawrence Street, Suite 1600, Denver, CO 80202.
"We have assisted our clients in navigating the legal terrain of the Mountain West States for many years, addressing complex insurance issues and litigating insurance disputes," said Managing Partner, Richard H. Nicolaides, Jr. "Having an established team of experienced attorneys based in Denver will enhance our ability to advance aggressive advocacy and strategic problem-solving on behalf of our clients throughout the region, as well as attract talented attorneys to join our team."
The opening of the Denver office aligns with the firm's strategic plan to expand its national footprint in geographically significant markets based on client needs. In addition to Matt Fink and Ian Cooper, the firm's Mountain West team also includes attorneys licensed in Idaho, Nevada, and Wyoming. Additional information regarding the firm's Mountain West experience and reach can be found here.
The Denver office marks the firm's sixth office location in the United States, following the opening of the firm's office in Dallas, Texas less than two years ago. Today, the firm is comprised of 75 attorneys who serve clients located in Bermuda, London, Tokyo, and the United States from offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.
Expanding the Office
The firm seeks dynamic and talented attorneys to join its new Denver office. This is an exceptional opportunity for attorneys to contribute to the growth of the Denver office while handling challenging, complex insurance coverage matters directly alongside partners in Denver, as well as attorneys spanning the firm's six U.S. offices. Those interested in learning more about the firm's available positions should visit https://www.nicolaidesllp.com/available-positions-legal.
About the Firm
Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP is dedicated to exclusively representing the interests of the insurance industry around the world. Our attorneys evaluate insurance coverage issues and litigate insurance coverage disputes involving complex risks and exposures arising under a variety of insurance products. For more about our team, as well as the nature and scope of our insurance coverage practice, please visit www.nicolaidesllp.com.
Contact: Jessica DuBrock, jdubrock@nicolaidesllp.com
SOURCE Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP
