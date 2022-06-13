Proteasome Inhibitors Market Size to Grow by USD 2.20 billion | 43% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The proteasome inhibitors market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 2.20 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Top Key players in Proteasome Inhibitors Market

AbbVie Inc.

Accuitis Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Cantex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

TG Therapeutics Inc.

Market Driver and Challenge

The huge unmet need is one of the key drivers of the market. For instance, the market has very few approved therapies for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Various vendors are developing proteasome inhibitors in the late stages of clinical trials for multiple myeloma and two drugs for pancreatic cancer. Thus, the unmet need is expected to attract various large and mid-sized pharmaceutical vendors to conduct studies and launch products.

The threat from biologics is challenging the growth of the market. Various vendors are developing drugs for the treatment of solid tumors such as pancreatic cancer and malignant melanoma. For instance, AbbVie is developing KYPROLIS, which is in the phase II stage of clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and renal cell carcinoma. Similarly, Takeda is developing VELCADE, which is in the Phase II stage of clinical trials for the treatment of glioma. Vendors face a threat from substitutes, with the increasing number of highly effective biologics such as PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors.

Market Segmentation

Proteasome Inhibitors Market Split by Product

VELCADE: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. VELCADE inhibits the proteasome enzyme complex within the cell, which is a part of the cellular machinery. It also plays a major role in the regulation of cell division and cell survival. Such factors of VELCADE will drive the growth of the proteasome inhibitors market during the forecast period.



KYPROLIS



NINLARO



Others

Proteasome Inhibitors Market Split by Geography

North America : This region will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the proteasome inhibitors market in North America .

: This region will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and are the key countries for the proteasome inhibitors market in .

Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global proteasome inhibitors industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global proteasome inhibitors industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global proteasome inhibitors industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global proteasome inhibitors market?

Proteasome Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.20 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Accuitis Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cantex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and TG Therapeutics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

