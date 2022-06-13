Texas-Based Real Estate Investment Group Acquires 3 Large Multifamily Assets in San Antonio, Texas

DJE Texas Management Group has closed on The North Portfolio, and will deploy $5.2M in renovations to improve these communities.
SAN ANTONIO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DJE Texas Management Group (DJE), a vertically integrated real estate investment and management company based in San Antonio, has closed on The DJE North Portfolio.
The North Portfolio contains 600 apartment units throughout three apartment communities in North Central San Antonio. The properties are located at
- 12221 Blanco Road
- 7302 University Row
- 8631 Fairhaven Street
The three properties are conveniently located within 15 minutes of each other and are situated ideally amongst DJE's other multifamily properties in the same submarket. DJE Properties, will manage the asset and execute a $5.2M value add business plan that includes a rebrand, property renovations, and operational improvements. Renovations will include the addition of washer/dryer units, amenity upgrades in all units, exterior community building and swimming pool upgrades.
Devin Elder, Founder, and CEO of DJE Texas Management Group is excited about this large, multi-asset renovation project, and is working diligently with his team to coordinate and direct everyone involved as the project gets underway. Elder states, "This multi-property renovation project will not only enhance the communities in which they are located, but it will also help to meet the city's growing need for quality housing."
The majority of property improvements are expected to be completed by the end of 2023. To date, the organization has invested in over 5,000 apartment units across 17 multifamily real estate assets. and continues to expand its portfolio. DJE Texas Management Group holds firm to its core values and strives to create passive investment strategies where everyone involved wins.
Devin Elder is Founder & CEO of DJE Texas Management Group, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm based in San Antonio, Texas. Since 2012, the firm has completed hundreds of successful investment projects including many full-cycle multifamily investments. Devin has led his team in the renovation projects that have improved over 5,000 multifamily units. He is a helicopter pilot, a podcast host, and the owner of a real estate consulting firm, and he spearheads the DJE Foundation supporting disadvantaged children in Texas and the Philippines.
For interviews and additional information, please contact Meredith Keller at Aguillon Creative: (210) 771-8639 or meredith@aguilloncreative.com.
SOURCE DJE Texas Management Group
