2-kilometer diameter copper anomaly; up to 3,175 ppm copper, 229 ppb gold

Select rock grab samples up to 8.2% copper, 0.5 g/t gold and 246 g/t silver 1

Potential feeder system to the Property's silver-rich CRD system

Ideal erosion level for a porphyry copper system, with volcanics at surface

Additional infill soil sampling completed in May with assays pending

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") BIG BADEF 6W has completed its interpretation of 2021 soil sampling data, and is pleased to report a new 2-kilometer diameter copper soil anomaly, immediately adjacent to the CRD-style silver-lead-zinc mineralization on it's 100%-owned Hercules Silver Project in Idaho ("Hercules", or the "Property"). The size and grade of the newly discovered anomaly, which remains open under cover to the south, is consistent with a significant porphyry copper system that may have been a feeder system to the adjacent silver-rich CRD mineralization. The latter is defined by over 300 historical drill holes on the Property (Figures 3-4). Select grab samples grading up to 8.2% copper were collected from within the new zone by soil sampling crews and Company geologists who noted the presence of abundant copper oxide staining of outcrops and a strongly altered corridor of phyllic alteration, consistent with the upper levels of a porphyry system. As a result of this exciting new anomaly, an additional 990 soil samples were collected in May of this year, infilling the copper anomaly to 50x50-meter spacing.

The full news release, including high-resolution images of the soil sampling results, can be found on the Company's website by following the link below:

https://baldeaglegold.com/news-page/bald-eagle-unveils-new-porphyry-style-copper-anomaly-on-consolidated-hercules-land-package

The discovery of a new 2-kilometer diameter copper-gold anomaly further increases the size of an already large-scale mineralizing system at Hercules. Importantly, the anomaly's location – adjacent to high-grade silver-lead-zinc – is consistent with a potential feeder system for the historically-defined CRD mineralization in the overlying Hercules Rhyolite. Figure 1 illustrates a conceptual porphyry copper system, with replacement-style silver-lead-zinc in the adjacent stratigraphy (Sillitoe, 2010)2.

Management Commentary

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of the Company, noted: "The discovery of a large new copper anomaly is a major development for Hercules and a confirmation of the CRD-style deposit model discussed in our 2021 Technical Report. The copper in soils data appears to confirm the position of the Hercules silver-lead-zinc system within a larger porphyry-style system. With the soils data, we believe that we have located evidence for the potential feeder zone to the CRD-style silver system. This has significant implications on the future exploration and development of the Property. CRD systems are in many cases a feature of metal zoning around nearby porphyry copper systems, which can be challenging to locate but can sometimes present a vector towards higher silver-lead-zinc grades within the CRD-style portion of the system, and can also contain high tonnages of economically attractive copper and/or moly values within the porphyry-style portion of the system. This new insight into metal zonation at Hercules has considerably improved our understanding of the mineralizing system compared to historical models and will help guide our maiden 2022 drill campaign."

Geological Setting

The host rocks for the new copper anomaly are currently mapped as Huntington Formation, consisting of andesitic volcanics interbedded with limestones. Small fingers of quartz porphyry intrude the sequence, which may be the near-surface expression of a deeper intrusive complex. The neighbouring IXL property, immediately southeast of the Property3 and owned by EMX Royalty Corp., is underlain by a large intrusive complex with associated porphyry-style copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization.

Several historical showings, including the White Monument, Cliff, Little Gem, Metheny, Yellow Bride, Long Cut and Big Cut prospects occur mostly to the southeast of the new copper anomaly. Historical trenching at the Big Cut prospect on the Property reportedly uncovered en-echelon mineralized structures containing chalcopyrite as disseminations, and less commonly as semi-massive lenses. The copper mineralization is associated with rhyolite sills and dykes, suggesting a relationship with the overlying Hercules Rhyolite. Historical sampling at the Big Cut prospect, discussed in unpublished reports obtained by Bald Eagle yielded grades of up to 1.78% copper across 90 feet and 1.3% copper across 57 feet. Silver was only selectively assayed at the time. Other notable historical trench intercepts at the Big Cut prospect noted in the reports include:

Table 1 – Select Historical Trench Results - Big Cut and Surrounding Prospects

Zone Length (ft.) Cu (%) Ag (oz/t) Big Cut 40 1.58 NR Big Cut 180 0.94 NR Big Cut 40 0.91 NR Big Cut 60 0.91 NR Cut Above 115 0.93 NR Cut Above 7 2.68 0.98 Cut Below 60 0.83 NR Long Cut 70 0.63 NR

NR = Not Reported

The assay results reported above are historical in nature and have not been verified by a Qualified Person; therefore, they should not be relied upon.

The southeastern portion of the 2021 soil grid contains widely scattered test pits, shallow shafts, and adits from the late 1800s and early 1900s. As a result, some soil values may be upgraded or downgraded in these areas, the extent of which is difficult to quantify at this time. The largest and most continuous portion of the copper soil anomaly, however, occurs in the center of the Property – an area with almost no known historical disturbance.

Sampling Methodology

Samples were collected at 50-meter grid spacings over areas of known mineralization and 100-meter spacings outside of that. Reconnaissance-style traverses were also conducted at 100-meter sample spacings in peripheral areas of the Property. Samples were collected with the use of dutch soil augers, with an effort to consistently sample the same B horizon material at each sample site. The B horizon typically occurs at a depth of approximately 10-30 centimeters on the Property and comprises silt-size material with elevated levels of clay and iron and manganese oxyhydroxides. The B horizon soil is known to preferentially adsorb trace metals such as silver, lead and zinc and is often the preferred sample media in mineral exploration surveys. Following collection, the samples were bagged, dried and shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia for analysis.

QAQC

All soil samples were prepped and analyzed at MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia, an ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified laboratory. MSA Labs employs internal quality control standards, duplicates and blank samples at set frequencies. Samples were dried and sieved to -180 micron (80 mesh). Following preparation, soil assays were determined by IMS-131 method. A 25g aliquot of the prepared pulp is cold-digested with HNO3, then HCl is added, and the sample is heated at 130˚C for 40 minutes. Digestion is carried out in disposable plastic bottles to eliminate cross-contamination from digestion vessels and heated via graphite block for even heating. The resulting solution is analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES for 51 elements and is corrected for inter-element spectral interferences.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Donald E. Cameron, MSc, a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc., a QP Member of the Mining & Metallurgical Society of America, and an independent "Qualified Person" for Bald Eagle within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). To the best of his knowledge, the technical information pertaining to the Hercules Silver Property, and discussion of it as disclosed in this news release, is neither inaccurate nor misleading. Some of the technical information presented in this news release was collected prior to the enactment of NI 43-101 standards and comprises paper records maintained by various companies that conducted exploration work on the Property. Details of the geochemical sampling methods, security, assaying, and quality control methods used in the generation of this historical technical data are unknown to Bald Eagle Gold Corp.; however, in Mr. Cameron's opinion, the historical geochemical soil sampling results are verified by the Bald Eagle Gold Corp. sampling program for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

1 The reader is cautioned that rock grab samples and their respective photographs are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the Property 2 This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Bald Eagle has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

