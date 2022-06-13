Damned Designs Releases Titanium Models of 8 Knives as Well as 4 New Mini Knives

BENSALEM, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damned Designs - a leading USA Based design house has further broadened its product offerings to appeal to knife collectors. In business since 2017, Damned Designs took the knife market by storm in 2020 with their value packed, premium knife design offerings. With an unwavering attention to detail during design, and manufacturing, Damned Designs ensures products have a perfect mix of function and aesthetics. As a result, Damned Designs, has become synonymous with style and quality and has gained a cult following.
After dominating the budget knife segment in 2020 and 2021, Damned Designs's gave in to consumer demands and released premium, Titanium liner lock versions of 8 models namely Yokai, Cerberus, Basilisk, Invictus, Banshee, Wendigo, Hades, and Fenrir. The knives are available with either 14c28n or s35vn blade steels. G10 models with 14c28n, n690 and 154cm steels are also available on the aforementioned eight knives.
The release also included the redesigned version of Oni, with three new blade shapes named Ryu, Anzu, and Ghoul. Oni is the company's iconic fifth pocket knife that earned high praise from both knife reviewers and customers.
The company has gone head to head with bigger brands but managed to capture a fair share of the market with their unique design combined with outstanding quality and value for money. So, if you're in search of the best knives, your search ends here!
Based in Bensalem, PA, Damned Designs is a design house that focusses on Knives, fidget and EDC products. With over 5 years of experience in the industry, Damned Designs is committed to a splendor pursuit of innovation by providing its customers with second-to-none products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit info@damneddesigns.com or call 609-997-8106.
Media Contact:
Damned ventures LLC. DBA Damned Designs
Adrian D'souza
609-997-8106
338510@email4pr.com
SOURCE Damned Designs
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.