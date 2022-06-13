Medical Electrodes Market to Reach $2.4 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 3.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in focus on early diagnosis, growth in geriatric population, and increase in burden of cardiology and neurology diseases across the globe drive the global medical electrodes market.
PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Electrodes Market by Product Type (Surface Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), by Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Electrosurgery, Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM), Sleep Study), by Modality (Electrocardiography (ECG), Electroencephalography (EEG), Electromyography (EMG), Brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical electrodes industry was estimated at $1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.
Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2074
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Rise in focus on early diagnosis, growth in geriatric population, and increase in burden of cardiology and neurology diseases across the globe drive the global medical electrodes market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations associated with the approval of these devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in number of R&D investments for medical devices is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Covid-19 scenario-
- A steep decline in volume of elective and non-essential procedures, reduction in use of routine testing, and fall in research activities due to closure of laboratories gave way to decreased demand for medical electrodes, thus impacting the market negatively.
- However, the global situation has almost gotten back to normalcy and the market is projected to revive soon.
The surface electrodes segment to retain the lion's share-
By product type, the surface electrodes segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global medical electrodes market. Introduction of new electrode indications propels the segment growth. The needle electrodes segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in medical indications in the area of neurophysiology.
Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2074
The electrocardiography segment to dominate by 2031-
By modality, the electrocardiography segment contributed to the lion's share in 2022, holding nearly three-fifths of the global medical electrodes market. However, the same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. High prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, including coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, and atherosclerosis boosts the segment growth.
North America held the major share in 2021-
By region, North America dominated in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medical electrodes market. Growing focus on technological advancements in medical electrodes, rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and high healthcare expenditure in the region drive the market growth. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period, due to increase in the number of private and public health care facilities in the region.
Key players in the industry-
- Becton
- ConMed
- 3M Company
- DyMedix
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic, Plc.
- Ambu A/S
- Natus Medical Inc
- Dickinson and Company
- The Cooper Companies, Inc.
- Cognionics, Inc.
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."
Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):
Bioinformatics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030
Bio-Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030
Biopsy Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030
Patient Lifting Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030
Pulse Oximeters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030
Teleradiology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030
Medical Laser Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030
Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.