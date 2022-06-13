Loginno Launches Global Consulting Subsidiary to Assist in Digital Transformation of Logistics Companies

Loginno Consulting is headed by CS Anand, former CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and Meratus, and augmented by Loginno founders and other top visionaries in the shipping industry, who will serve as consultants, all working towards accelerating digital transformation for logistics companies.
TEL-AVIV, Israel and MUMBAI, India, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The journey of digital transformation within the global logistics industry, especially within shipping companies and freight forwarders, is gathering significant momentum. With the emergence of available technologies such as IoT or smart containers, logistics organizations have a greater need to make use of this new data into improving their performance and providing a better service to customers.
"We figured that out during our successful ventures to partner with shipping companies to turn their container fleet into smart containers," says Shachar Tal, Loginno co-founder. "Our focus was on the infrastructure, but we realized that infrastructure is not enough. Organizations didn't always know how to best utilize this new data, so we decided to also offer help on that."
As a part of Loginno's new strategy to assist shipping companies with their upcoming digital transformation, and to tap into the opportunities presented by smart technologies, Loginno in now launching their global consulting organization, under the promise of "Reimagining Logistics". Loginno Consulting's core areas of focus would be: organisation changes across business processes, technology, human capital management and governance, digital solutions around smart technologies to empower key stake holders, and data sciences to drive advance analytics and optimization.
To head the organization, Loginno selected C.S. Anand, a top industry professional who served at the boards of CMA-CGM and Hapag-Lloyd, worked at DHL, P&O Nedlloyd and Descartes Systems and most recently led the digital transformation project at Indonesian shipping company Meratus.
"We are eager to partner with logistics organizations as they embark on their transformation journey," states C.S. Anand, Loginno Consulting Managing Partner. "The range of possibilities that technology has enabled will be brought together by working towards creating our customer's next version of capabilities. 'Reimagining Logistics' to accelerate growth and profitability. Truly exciting plans in the short, medium and long terms awaits our customers, and we're going to start with an offer no company can refuse."
As a part of the initial engagement model with customers, Loginno Consulting will be offering the first 20 Customers an initial 8-week process at no cost. The free offer will include organizational due diligence to determine the broad list of opportunities for transformation in the areas of: business processes, technology roadmap and human capital. Each due diligence will be concluded over an 8-week period and would be presented to the management. Based on the outcomes, a comprehensive engagement could be planned and implemented
Concludes C.S. Anand: "Emerging technologies have created significant possibilities for the logistics industry. We will only be limited by our vision for the future, our ability to change and our ability to implement next generation digital and business process solutions. The sky is the limit!"
Loginno's free consulting offer will remain open for the first 20 subscribed organizations. More details and contact info can be found at loginnoconsulting.com.
Contact:
Shachar Tal
+972526611028
338511@email4pr.com
SOURCE Loginno
