Women Creating Commerce Utility in Web3

Uniting Sustainability, Real World Fashion, and Metaverse Wearables

Artist Stephanie Dillion creates hand-painted artwork in collaboration with Burnett to release 1777 metaverse wearable NFTs in support of women in web3 rising

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the continued quest for an equitable and sustainable future in fashion, Burnett New York unveils their experiential Resort 2023 Collection in collaboration with Citizen-T . Uniting to co-create a circular capsule collection of non-manufactured garments made by deconstructing existing fast-fashion pieces and recrafting them into high-fashion collectibles.

Artist Stephanie Dillion has hand-painted artwork within the collection in collaboration with Burnett New York to create physical ready-to-wear and metaverse wearable NFTs through their strategic partnership with Mod Wearables , a wearable studio platform powering avatar apparel and accessories across the metaverse. This 17-piece ready-to-wear and metaverse wearable NFT collection with 77 editions of each look. Each NFT contains a 3D metaverse wearable and gated e-commerce access to shop and place pre-orders. NFTs are priced for new adopters, starting at an equivalent of $17 USD.

The collection will be revealed on June 15th, 2022, 6pm ET as a multidimensional exhibition event at Musica 's Whisper Room with beats from DJ Boby Ishak ; exclusively for Luxlock Viper NFT holders. Burnett will present Augmented Reality (AR) enhanced designs for a live interactive experience, while a diverse range of avatar models strut the catwalk in Decentral Games with rapper Lil'Bitcoin . Holders will receive gated e-commerce access to shop limited edition styles and unlock exclusive events in real life and the metaverse.

"When we think about the impact that fashion can make on the world, we recognize its powerful role in breaking barriers, creating unity, and being a positive platform for change." - Emily Burnett, CEO and Creative Director.

Throughout history, art movements have influenced fashion. Artists and designers embrace non-fungible tokens as a modern medium to future-proofing fashion. Luxlock , a luxury CDXM platform, introduces transformative utility applications to operationalize Web3 commerce and drive adoption of non-crypto-native consumers.

Burnett New York Burnett is a technology-first ready-to-wear women's brand known for its signature feminine sensibility and evangelizing ambitious women.

Citizen-T Citizen-T is a slow fashion art fusion fashion brand championed by artists and donned by ethical citizens hell-bent on changing the world

Luxlock Retail Experience Platform humanizing luxury commerce experiences across sales channels by turning consumer touch-points into hyper-personalized points of sale.

Mod Wearables Empowering ordinary people to create extraordinary identities. A wearable studio platform powering avatar apparel and accessories across the metaverse.

Musica New Italian nightclub brings New York City the ultimate music experiences from Italy's nightlife capital Riccione.

Sponsors: Kansas Whiskey , an uncommonly smooth clean distilled whiskey. Ledgr , a bespoke blockchain research partner supporting paradigm-shifting blockchain decisions. ABCVIP is a cutting-edge hospitality agency providing concierge and experiential event planning services. Creeds Collective , full-service web3 strategy agency.

