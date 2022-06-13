Brody's Crafted Cocktails Coming Soon to Total Wine & More Stores In New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Florida and California

Award-Winning Craft-Style Ready-To-Serve Bottled Cocktails Will Hit Total Wine & More Shelves in Multiple States Just in Time for Summer and Holiday Entertaining
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's Crafted Cocktails, a line of ready-to-serve craft-style bottled cocktails, has announced product availability coming soon to Total Wine & More locations across NJ, NJ, DE, FL and CA . This mission-based beverage brand offers a unique line of ready-to-serve premium spirits based bottled cocktails — perfect for home entertaining, vacationing or serving at your weekend tailgate.
These expertly blended, premium spirits-based cocktails are best enjoyed chilled; topped with champagne, sparkling wine, club soda, tonic or ginger beer, and are available in five flavors:
- Brody's Air Mail Rum Cocktail -- rum infused with rich honey, bright lime and earthy aromatic bitters
- Brody's Minted Mule Vodka Cocktail -- a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime
- Brody's Touch of Grey Gin Cocktail -- a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey
- Brody's French 75 Gin Cocktail -- notes of bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a lingering licorice finish
- Brody's Black Black Orchid Vodka Cocktail -- a fresh bouquet of vodka, fruit and flowers, featuring black raspberry, citrus and violet
Expansion has been impressive for a brand that just launched in May of 2021. It has already received high praise from both the consumer judged SIP Awards (including an innovation award from SIP Awards for their Minted Mule offering), the 12th annual New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), and most recently, the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Additionally, the brand was a top 10 finalist in BevNet's first annual Cocktail Showdown pitch competition in 2021.
"Brody's is the perfect choice for authentic craft cocktails at home or on the go and there is really nothing else like it on the market," shares Brody's co-founder Cristy Neunson. "To be able to secure interest this quickly from another important national retailer in Total Wine & More is a huge opportunity for us, and we are excited to work with the team at Total Wine to introduce our products to their loyal and passionate customers."
Brody's cocktails are available in 375 ml bottles, serve up to five cocktails each and vary in proof (16 - 25% alc/vol). In addition to the Hawaii expansion, Brody's is currently retailed in the Greater Philadelphia area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, New York, California, Hawaii and to 31 states via their eCommerce platform with a suggested retail price of $12.99-$14.99 per bottle.
For more information on Brody's, availability or to purchase online, visit www.drinkbrodys.com. Please direct all media inquiries to our communications team (pr@drinkbrodys.com).
Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a woman-founded bottled cocktail brand based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made with high-quality, natural ingredients for consistent flavor and balance, pour after pour. Made to customize with a splash of any sparkling beverage or to pour and enjoy, Brody's provides an approachable way to enjoy personalized premium cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their proceeds to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues. www.drinkbrodys.com
Enjoy effortlessly, drink responsibly. 16 to 25% Alc/Vol. © 2021 Brody's Crafted Cocktails, Collingswood, NJ.
MEDIA CONTACT
Cristy Neunson
856-854-0189
338516@email4pr.com
www.drinkbrodys.com
SOURCE Gommeric's Hill LLC dba Brody's Crafted Cocktails
