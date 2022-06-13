Château Malartic-Lagravière is Featured at Select Events During the 2022 TRIBECA FESTIVAL in New York

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Château Malartic-Lagravière will be served at select events at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Tribeca will celebrate its 21st year from June 8-19, 2022.
The Tribeca Festival brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, games, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment.
The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center.
Continuing our dedication to the entertainment industry, Château Malartic-Lagravière is proud to be a part of the Tribeca Festival as the Bordeaux château is increasingly featured in films and leading television series.
Coming to Malartic, discovering the magnificent vineyards and its wines is also a unique experience! Tribeca celebrates the art of storytelling. "Producing a grand cru, at our vineyard in Bordeaux, is similar to making a film. We tell a story of the terroir and the people who shape it over the years," says co-owner Véronique Bonnie.
The Malartic White 2018 and Red 2015, two superb vintages, will be served at select events throughout the Festival.
The Bonnie Family's wine journey began a little over two decades ago when the Belgian couple, Alfred and Michèle Bonnie, were seduced by Château Malartic-Lagravière, Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, near Bordeaux. Since then, their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques have led Malartic Estates with passion and determination which were completed in 2005 with the addition of Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina).
For more than 25 years, the Bonnie Family Estates have produced exceptional wines, respecting the place and its ecosystem. With a sustainable approach, they are looking for the unique expression of each terroir, a perfect balance and a gourmet complexity, that make them the perfect allies of gastronomy. They appear on the menus of all the best restaurants around the world.
Media Contact:
Janet Mick
2129415595
338482@email4pr.com
SOURCE Château Malartic-Lagravière
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.