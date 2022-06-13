Orthopedic Institute to Build New Clinic in Mitchell

Orthopedic Institute Expands Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Care to Residents in Mitchell, Central South Dakota Communities with New Office.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Institute (OI) is building a new clinic in Mitchell, SD. Conveniently located on South Burr Street, the new location is one block north of Interstate 90. Groundbreaking will occur on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with an anticipated grand opening in early 2023.

One of 15 OI satellite locations across South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northeast Iowa, Orthopedic Institute Mitchell offers patients relief for any joint, bone, or muscle pain or injury without requiring a doctor's referral. OI provides expert orthopedic and sports medicine care to those who work and live in Mitchell and the surrounding central South Dakota communities.

The Mitchell office will move the short distance from 1204 S. Burr St. to 1300 S. Burr St., continuing to serve existing and new patients. In addition to handling orthopedic and sports medicine needs from sprains, strains, and fractures to the most complex total joint preservation, reconstruction, or replacement procedures, as well as both non-surgical and surgical spine care needs and pain management with non-opioid solutions, the new and expanded office will facilitate pain procedures such as image-guided epidural injections and minor hand procedures such as carpal tunnel surgery.

"This expansion enables us to meet the demand for non-opioid pain management and expert orthopedic and sports medicine care in Mitchell," said OI CEO Lynda Barrie. "Because we accept nearly all insurance plans, including most Sanford and Avera insurance plans, we will be able to serve the entire region." Designed with patient convenience, comfort, and access in mind, the new office includes ten (10) exam rooms, two (2) procedure rooms, and a digital X-ray.

Orthopedic Institute physicians serving the new Mitchell location will include Keith M. Baumgarten, MD, David B. Jones, Jr., MD, Matthew J. McKenzie, MD, Brent R. Thurness, MD, and Eric S. Watson, MD. The team offers orthopedic services, including surgical and non-surgical expertise in treating neck, back, spine, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, hip, knee, foot, and ankle pain or injury and acute and chronic pain management procedures.

"At Orthopedic Institute, our goal is to help patients overcome their pain or injury to allow them to get back to doing the things they love. We strive to make this process as convenient, personalized, and efficient as possible for our patients. This new facility will allow us to better serve patients' orthopedic needs in Mitchell and the surrounding communities," said Board President and orthopedic hand surgeon David Jones, Jr., MD.

With an average star rating of over 4.8 out of 5 on Google My Business, the highest consumer satisfaction rating in the region, OI offers an extraordinary patient experience that inspires individuals to live stronger.

Consumers are encouraged to take the first step toward lasting relief by scheduling an appointment with Orthopedic Institute. To schedule an appointment, call 888-331-5890, or visit www.orthopedicinstitutesf.com.

ABOUT ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE:

Orthopedic Institute (OI), one of the most highly respected independent physician groups specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine in the Midwest, was founded in 1972. Located on the Avera McKennan Health main campus in Sioux Falls, SD, the group has steadily grown in size and scope. Today the practice has 19 physicians and over 200 employees serving 15 satellite locations in SD, MN, and IA. Through empowering the private practice model, OI delivers the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. Nationally recognized and renowned in the region for providing extraordinary orthopedic care, OI is the proud sports medicine provider for professional, collegiate, and high school teams. Visit orthopedicinstitutesf.com to learn more.

