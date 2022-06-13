Forbes Recognizes Advanced Technology Services, Inc. as a 2022 Best Employer for New Graduates

PEORIA, Ill., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been named one of America's Best Employers for New Graduates for a third year by Forbes. The 2022 list ranks ATS as No. 46 out of 300 companies nationwide.
"We are so pleased that our efforts to help build manufacturing's next generation is paying off in employee development, retention and satisfaction. In today's competitive job market, we are a leading employer through our unique talent acquisition strategy that utilizes the latest tools, technologies and analytics to attract the best talent," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services.
"It means a great deal to us that our newer team members consider ATS a valuable place to begin and grow their career," Owens added. "The various opportunities we offer in skills training and development are a testament to our approach and commitment to our employees."
To identify America's Best Employers for New Graduates 2022, Forbes partnered with market research firm, Statista and surveyed 20,000 Americans with less than 10 years of professional experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to pinpoint the companies most liked by new workforce entrants. The survey asked respondents to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts, and company image. The final list ranks the 300 companies that received the most recommendations.
The 2022 Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Graduates can be found online here.
Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading industrial services provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, best-in-class processes, and Industry 4.0 technologies we deliver improved asset performance and productivity to many leading process and discrete manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Illinois with regional offices located throughout the U.S., Mexico and U.K. Learn how we make factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.
