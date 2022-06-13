New Mastermind Group Focusing Purely on Marketing/Sales/Growth Your Growth Club: From Lead Generation Firm NuSpark Consulting

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finally, a national mastermind group for executives and C-Suite audiences, called Your Growth Club. Founded by NuSpark Consulting founder Paul Mosenson, his vision is to offer small business owners the opportunity to get actionable insights on marketing and sales topics, that when implemented can lead to their own business growth.
The format will consist of one 90-minute meeting per month. The first half presentations will focus on a specific marketing, sales, and revenue growth topic. Paul Mosenson will speak the marketing topic, and national sales coaches will speak on sales topics.
The second half will be volunteers by members to share marketing and sales problems, with peers as well as the speakers' contributing insights and problem-solving recommendations.
"There's many masterminds and networking groups out there, but I am excited to offer Your Growth Club with the focus purely on revenue growth," says Paul Mosenson.
The first event is slated for July 21 at 11a on Zoom. For more information and how to sign-up, visit Your Growth Club's website. It's only $150 per month.
Paul Mosenson has been in the marketing ad lead generation space for over 35 years, and now his vision is to give back, and help firms grow with strategic recommendations and insights on revenue growth.
Contact Information
Paul Mosenson
NuSpark Consulting
King of Prussia, PA
(610) 604-0639
338391@email4pr.com
SOURCE NuSpark Consulting
