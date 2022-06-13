Announcing Angels on Call Homecare Grand Opening!

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare is excited to announce their grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for their location. "We are so thrilled!" says founder Pamela Fitzpatrick. "We can't wait for everyone to see the improvements we've made in order to better our staff's and our clients' experience."

The grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on their front lawn, which is at their headquarters, 126 Union Ave, Peekskill, NY 10566, on Saturday, June 25th at 11AM. They are inviting anyone who would like to join them and help them celebrate this momentous occasion.

Angels On Call is a home health care service that offers hourly or live-in home care to those who need it. They currently serve Bronx County, Dutchess County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County and Sullivan County, as well as Westchester and Ulster Counties. Founded in 2005, Angels on Call is dedicated to helping meet their clients' needs right from the comfort of their own homes. They want their clients to feel as if someone is always watching over them and are there to help whenever they need it.

Their grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony is both a way to celebrate their renovations, as well as help celebrate the amazing services they've been offering the community and their clients. The staff at Angels on Call is spirited, compassionate, innovative, and dependable, making a difference in their clients' lives each and every day. They make it a point to go above and beyond, offering family members peace of mind and giving their clients the ultimate satisfaction.

Some of the many services they provide include home health aide services, live-in care, nursing, companion aide, different types of therapies, such as physical and occupational, and help from a nutritionist or a registered nurse. They work with all long-term care insurance companies and uphold seniors' rights to the fullest. Every client is put first, and the home healthcare workers are extremely passionate about offering exemplary care at every turn.

Angels on Call tailors their home healthcare services to each client, personalizing their care plans based on needs and desires. From companion and home health aide care to transitional care and medication management, they help ensure each client is living their best life possible. To learn more about their services, visit them online at: https://angelsoncallinc.com/ or stop by their grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 25th at 11AM in Peekskill.

