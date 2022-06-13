The #1 Age-Gap Dating App, Gaper, Adds Live Video Chat for Members in U.K., Canada, and Australia

'Our new video chat app allows successful, mature men the opportunity to have one-on-one private video chats with beautiful, young women…'

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaper (http://gogaper.com/) happily announced it had recently added video chat functions for its members across Great Britain, Canada, and Australia in a push to expand its services to a broader customer base. The new video chats are accessed via the Live page, are always in real time, and require both a verified number and a verified profile for members to access. Gaper video chats are a helpful tool to boost profiles in member searches and come with 24/7 support. The Gaper App continues to grow in popularity, making it the best platform for adults of all generations to safely connect whenever they want.

"Whether you're an elite gentleman, an attractive woman, a cougar, or a young man, Gaper can help you find the perfect match without worrying about age differences," said Gaper. "We're constantly upgrading our functionality and member services, tweaking the app to better serve our customers. That includes adding expanded video chats to more countries, but we've also instituted new rules to help make the platform safer and eliminate scammers and spammers. We absolutely do not accept VPN registrations and our users must have clear-face photo avatars. Minors are always prohibited, and we verify all users' identities."

Gaper: Connecting Adults of All Generations

Perfect for older men who want to date younger women. Offers live video chats with instant messaging functions.

Also perfect for older women who want to date younger men. A unique "cougar" app that allows users a safe and private way to explore a new lifestyle.

Share private pictures and messages to easily to make connections faster.

A.I.-driven functionality for a streamlined and modern experience.

A powerful photo and account censor that approves every photo and verifies accounts manually to prevent fake members, spammers, and bots.

Easy and fun to use for both iOS and Android users.

Gaper: Rave Reviews

"If you're mid-to-late 20-something & looking for a serious relationship, this app may be for you. Unlike Bumble and Tinder, this app allows you to be more selective and meet people that you would actually consider dating. Although your phone may not make a match every 5 seconds, the matches that you do get are higher quality." –D. Wehner

"The best service I ever had. As an online dating app, Gaper focus on older dating and it really makes it. I really doubted before downloading the app: about the user's quality and what the developer said. But Gaper really did not let me down. It had several different methods to pick users and protect our privacy to keep us away from scammers. What impressed me most is that the one (and only time) I encountered a scammer, and I reported it to the team, they kicked him off within 5 minutes! I mean, I'm really amazed by how they handled this issue in such a short time. And after that, I believed there is really someone working behind the screen to protect us and improve the community." –V. Fraczek

About Gaper

Gaper is the largest and most popular age gap dating and social networking app specifically designed for older men and women dating younger men and women. Unlike Tinder and other similar apps, Gaper does not involve swiping. Instead, Gaper allows users to browse ads in their area and make connections before they begin engaging in more personal conversations via direct messaging, picture sharing, and live video chats. Regardless of gender identity or sexuality, you can find your next age gap relationship on Gaper. Learn more at: www.GoGaper.com.

Download Gaper for iOS : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1447788589

: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1447788589 Download Gaper for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.agegap.gaper&hl=en_US&gl=US

Media Contact:

Carter Chen

+8613551823707

338120@email4pr.com

