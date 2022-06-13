Happy Cappy® Not Just For Babies; Everyone With Sensitive Skin Can Benefit - Pediatric Shampoo Granted Trademark in New Campaign: 'No Scalp Left Behind®'

HOUSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Cappy® proudly announced the launch of a new marketing campaign under the recently trademarked tagline: "No Scalp Left Behind®." Happy Cappy® already has multiple parenting awards and accolades to attest to its uniquely positive effects on conditions like infant seborrheic dermatitis (cradle cap) – a common condition that affects one in three children under the age of five. But maker and founder, Dr. Eddie Valenzuela, wanted to widen the public's awareness that the irritant free formulations found in the two shampoo and body washes and moisturizing cream are also perfect for other age groups with sensitive skin conditions – like older children, teenagers, and adults.

"Sensitive skin issues are common and can be a huge problem for children of all ages," said Dr. Eddie. "And that's why I created Happy Cappy® to give parents a product made specifically with this in mind. Happy Cappy products were designed for dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and dry, itchy, irritated eczema prone skin. It turns out then when you make a product gentle enough for the youngest of humans it is also perfect for adults who have various sensitive skin ailments."

Dr. Eddie goes on to say, "Every Happy Cappy® product features a peaceful, innocent image of a baby in a bathtub. We don't however want this serene illustration to deter older kids and adults with these skin conditions from using our products. The baby in the tub symbolizes a nonabrasive formulation perfect for any consumer dealing with easily irritated skin. Over the years, people have discovered that Happy Cappy® works to help soothe symptoms from a whole host of other conditions and common skin problems, like dandruff in teenagers and adults, seborrheic dermatitis and fungal acne for adults, and eczema. Even older adults with aging skin that may be getting thinner, drier, and itchier will find our products to be soothing, mild, and refreshing."

Happy Cappy® – No Scalp Left Behind®

"The story behind our new trademark is all about helping those who have been excluded from the scalp and skincare industry – both those with specific scalp issues and those with generalized skin problems," explained Dr. Eddie. "I got the idea for the outreach while driving down the beltway in Houston, after being stuck behind a garbage truck that had a slogan letting the world know it was 'not leaving any trash cans behind' – inspiration can strike anywhere! After seeing numerous reviews about Happy Cappy® products improving the quality of life for kids of all ages and adults with all hair and skin types, I thought, we are no longer letting these people with sensitive skin get left behind. We already have a whole skin care regimen that is perfect for them."

Happy Cappy® eliminates the need to buy a bunch of different medicated products from multiple sources. The secret is a few key proven ingredients – like licorice root extract, oatmeal extract, and aloe vera and coupling these with soothing and hydrating humectants to replenish skin's natural moisture. The core products include:

Daily Shampoo and Body Wash, a Sensitive Skin Cleanser: Non-soap, hypoallergenic, low pH cleanser recognized as A Pediatrician's Solution® for soothing dry, itchy, irritated, sensitive, eczema-prone skin. Over 95% of all ingredients are natural and plant based.

Non-soap, hypoallergenic, low pH cleanser recognized as A Pediatrician's Solution® for soothing dry, itchy, irritated, sensitive, eczema-prone skin. Over 95% of all ingredients are natural and plant based. Moisturizing Cream: Lightweight, non-greasy, and fast absorbing moisturizing cream that works to restore delicate, healing skin barriers all day long. Soothes without a stinging sensation.

Lightweight, non-greasy, and fast absorbing moisturizing cream that works to restore delicate, healing skin barriers all day long. Soothes without a stinging sensation. Medicated Shampoo and Body Wash for Adolescents and Adults: Fragrance free, sulfate free, and dye free medicated shampoo, face, and body wash. With active ingredient pyrithione zinc, helps prevent recurrence of flaking and itching associated with dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis in teenagers and adults.

The entire line of Happy Cappy® vegan-friendly, all-natural products are available from Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and over 4,500 Walgreens and buybuyBaby® stores across the nation. For detailed reviews, new products, and pediatric information, visit Happy Cappy® online or follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest.

About Happy Cappy®: No Scalp Left Behind®

Created by an award-winning pediatrician, dermatologist and clinically tested, and manufactured at a cGMP (certified Good Manufacturing Practice) facility in the USA, Happy Cappy® represents a complete line of products for sensitive skin conditions like seborrheic dermatitis, cradle cap, dandruff and eczema that should be used in people of all ages.

All Happy Cappy® products contain gentle cleansers and moisturizing creams that use safe ingredients like licorice root extract, apple fruit extract, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid (made through a natural fermentation process), oatmeal provitamin B5, and pure glycerin. Happy Cappy® is free of irritants like perfumes, dyes, phthalates, parabens, lanolin, and sulfates – ensuring that users only get what they need on their skin, and nothing more. Explore the full line at: www.HappyCappyShampo.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Eddie Valenzuela, CEO

713-929-6603

337914@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happy-cappy-not-just-for-babies-everyone-with-sensitive-skin-can-benefit--pediatric-shampoo-granted-trademark-in-new-campaign-no-scalp-left-behind-301565833.html

SOURCE Happy Cappy