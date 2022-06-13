Pure IP Expands Voice Services With Full PSTN Replacement in Argentina

LONDON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP announced today that it is now equipped to offer full PSTN replacement services in Argentina. The development expands Pure IP's geographic coverage to a total of 44 countries with fully compliant PSTN replacement solutions and an additional range of voice services in 137 countries. The expansion reflects Pure IP's ongoing efforts to increase their global geographic reach, to meet the demand for cloud voice solutions around the world.

Commenting on the news, Pure IP's CEO Gary Forrest said: "Our customers are operating in a marketplace that's more connected than ever and we're finding that often, this means an increased need for expanded geographic coverage. This is true especially for multi-national organizations, and that's why we're focused on continuously adding more countries to our map of fully compliant PSTN replacement services as well as implementing solutions in other regions."

Forrest continued: "Businesses are increasingly turning to cloud solutions for their voice requirements and in addition to ensuring adequate coverage in the regions they operate in, they're also looking for ways to make the most of their legacy devices and systems. At Pure IP, we connect the old with the new to help businesses transition to the cloud, without losing the substantial investments they've made in new technology along the way. We're happy to offer those solutions in new countries and look forward to expanding our geographical portfolio further."

These services allow businesses to use Voice over IP (VoIP) telephony through Pure IP's robust, secure and resilient SIP-based voice network. In the 44 countries where Pure IP offer full PSTN replacement services, customers can enjoy access to full CLI, local ring back, and emergency services, as well as Pure IP's Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Operator Connect solutions and integration with Zoom Phone. For customers on Operator Connect already, they can select from those 44 countries from within the Teams Admin Center. Using a single voice provider, such as Pure IP has a range of benefits to businesses including better visibility over call usage, lower troubleshooting times and support whilst integrating platforms and systems. It also gives multi-nationals the opportunity to move away from managing regional carrier relationships, with one centralised, cloud-based voice solution. This expansion gives large and multi-national organizations the opportunity to move away from managing relationships with multiple local carriers, and combine their voice services in the cloud.

To request our full list of the voice services available in all regions, click here.

About Pure IP

Pure IP has been at the forefront of enterprise voice communications solutions around the world for over 18 years and takes pride in solving complex voice challenges, backed by outstanding customer service and technical excellence.

Utilizing their own secure, resilient and fully redundant SIP based voice network, combined with a technical-led managed service, Pure IP provides a modular, flexible, and ever-current solution to meet ever-changing customer telephony requirements.

With full PSTN replacement services in 44 different countries, service coverage in a total of 137 countries and a 24/7 follow-the-sun international support operation, Pure IP has the global capabilities to satisfy even the largest of multi-national organizations.

For more information, please contact:

Tania Morrill, Content and Communications Manager

0 20 7840 6149

338444@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-ip-expands-voice-services-with-full-pstn-replacement-in-argentina-301565954.html

SOURCE Pure IP