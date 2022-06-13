Hamilton Zanze Sells Multifamily Community in Las Vegas Metro

HENDERSON, Nev., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of Miro at the Parc apartment community located in the desirable Henderson/Green Valley submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm purchased the property in 2014 and the sale closed on May 25, 2022. Newmark's Doug Schuster represented the sellers at acquisition and disposition.
During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze completed numerous exterior and landscaping improvements, and several amenity upgrades as well.
"Las Vegas continues to be a solid market with strong population and job growth. Miro at the Parc represents the 10th Las Vegas property sale for Hamilton Zanze. We were ahead of schedule with our business plan and returns well-exceeded our initial expectations. It is great to deliver this win to our investors," said Anthony Ly, senior director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze.
Miro at the Parc was built in 2013 and is located at 1651 American Pacific Drive in Henderson. The property comprises 164 one- and two-bedroom units averaging 1,043 square feet. The community has a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with TV rooms, pool tables, shuffleboard, arcade games, and a 24-hour fitness center. The property also has a pool with a beach area, fire pits, showers, and an infinity hot tub.
Miro at the Parc is in the Henderson/Green Valley submarket of the Las Vegas metro area, one of the most affluent submarkets in the market. The property is conveniently located close to two major freeways, I-515 and I-215, which provide easy access to downtown Las Vegas. Additionally, the property is located just a 20-minute drive west of the Las Vegas Strip, which provides entertainment, shopping, and dining for residents.
Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $5.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 132 properties (22,821 units) across 17 states and 30 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Marshall
5046447335
338188@email4pr.com
SOURCE Hamilton Zanze
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.