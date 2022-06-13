The Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Person Who Was Exposed to Asbestos Prior to 1982 to Asbestos as a Machinist or Mechanic and Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call the Lawyers at Danziger & De Llano-Compensation Might Be $100,000+

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person who had routine exposure to asbestos as a machinist or mechanic in the navy or at work before 1982 and who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer to please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work-again before 1982. https://meso.dandell.com/
The Advocate says, "Most people have heard of mesothelioma and possible significant compensation for this rare cancer. Unfortunately, most people who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982 are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Especially if we are talking about a machinist, mechanic, or a skilled trades worker.
"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and he had regular exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work in the 1960s or 1970s please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Most people like this never get compensated-even though they should. To receive the best compensation results it is vital the person recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work." https://meso.dandell.com/
High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://meso.dandell.com/
States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.
However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com/
For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.
Media Contact:
Michael Thomas
202-422-2069
336934@email4pr.com
SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate
