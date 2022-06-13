Gateway Financial Partners Hires 5 New Team Members, Including 2 National Planning Corp. Leaders

GLASTONBURY, Conn., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Financial Partners, after making a large acquisition of LPL OSJ Advisors' Pride earlier this year, announces the appointment of industry professionals Susan Walsh, Todd Kuen, and Craig Gleuck. All 3 individuals have extensive leadership experience in the financial services industry, Todd and Susan with experience at National Planning Corporation. Todd, Susan, and Craig will work closely with Gateway's leadership and operations teams to increase scale for all advisor practices.
Susan started at National Planning Holding in 1997 and left as part of the LPL Financial acquisition in 2018. During her time at NPH, she was both the Manager and Director of the Commissions department & Vice President of Strategic Reporting and System Analysis. She is a high-performing, solutions-focused Senior Business Leader with extensive success leveraging data, systems, and insights to establish procedures and launch initiatives that drive transformation and streamline processes, quality, and performance. Susan will be an in-house, trusted business advisor and pivotal contributor to senior management, and will serve on the team as a Senior Business Analyst.
Todd will be joining Gateway as the Director of Technology, Training and Support. He joined SII Investments, a National Planning Holdings broker/dealer, in 2004 and held many roles as both a Principal and Technology Solutions Specialist. Todd left as part of the LPL Financial acquisition and joined F3 Logics a hybrid RIA where he was a Manager of Technology, Training and Support Services. Todd will help create and administer the technology stack for advisors; develop policies, procedures, and training agendas for advisors to ensure compliance with SEC regulations; and will also provide technology training and ongoing support for all key systems.
Craig will be joining Gateway with 19 years of paraplanning experience with the title of Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional- FPQP®. Craig has held many roles in management of financial services and is adept at supporting high-growth technology and service organizations like Gateway.
In addition to the appointment of these industry professionals, Gateway has also brought on Rebecca Mello and Sam Gilmour as Advisor Support in their operations department.
"It's an honor to have so many skilled individuals, former NPC'ers and other industry professionals, join our team," says David Wood, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of Gateway Financial Partners, in regard to the affiliation of these individuals. "We're getting the band back together. Bringing them on allows us to continue to elevate the growth of our advisors."
Media Contact:
Sydney Hebert
860-430-8198
338398@email4pr.com
SOURCE Gateway Financial Partners
