Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Report to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

This report on the global molecular diagnostics market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global molecular diagnostics market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global molecular diagnostics market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global molecular diagnostics market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global molecular diagnostics market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global molecular diagnostics market.

The report delves into the competition landscape of the global molecular diagnostics market. Key players operating in the global molecular diagnostics market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global molecular diagnostics market that have been profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Report

What is the scope of growth of companies in the global molecular diagnostics market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global molecular diagnostics market between 2021 and 2028?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global molecular diagnostics market?

Will North America be the most profitable market for molecular diagnostics devices providers?

Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global molecular diagnostics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. End-user Definition

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Future Market Outlook

5.2. Key Industry Events

5.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)



6. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2028

6.3.1. PCR & Real-time PCR

6.3.2. Hybridization

6.3.3. Microarray

6.3.4. Transcription-mediated Amplification

6.3.5. Next-Generation Sequencing

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



7. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2028

7.3.1. Infectious Diseases

7.3.1.1. Virology

7.3.1.2. Bacteriology

7.3.2. Oncology

7.3.3. Blood Screening

7.3.4. Microbiology

7.3.5. Genetic Testing

7.3.6. Women's Health

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2028

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Diagnostics Laboratories

8.3.3. Blood Banks

8.3.4. Academics & Research

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



9. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. Abbott Laboratories

15.3.1.1. Company Overview

15.3.1.2. Business Overview

15.3.1.3. Financial Overview

15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.1.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

15.3.2.1. Company Overview

15.3.2.2. Business Overview

15.3.2.3. Financial Overview

15.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.2.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.3.3.1. Company Overview

15.3.3.2. Business Overview

15.3.3.3. Financial Overview

15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.3.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.4. BioMerieux SA

15.3.4.1. Company Overview

15.3.4.2. Business Overview

15.3.4.3. Financial Overview

15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.4.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.5. Danaher Corporation

15.3.5.1. Company Overview

15.3.5.2. Business Overview

15.3.5.3. Financial Overview

15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.5.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

15.3.6.1. Company Overview

15.3.6.2. Business Overview

15.3.6.3. Financial Overview

15.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.6.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.7. QIAGEN N.V.

15.3.7.1. Company Overview

15.3.7.2. Business Overview

15.3.7.3. Financial Overview

15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.7.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.8. Siemens AG

15.3.8.1. Company Overview

15.3.8.2. Business Overview

15.3.8.3. Financial Overview

15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.8.5. Strategic Overview

15.3.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.9.1. Company Overview

15.3.9.2. Business Overview

15.3.9.3. Financial Overview

15.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.9.5. Strategic Overview



