Adopt QMS Functionality in Under 30 Days, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the steps required for a 30-day quality management system (QMS) implementation. Attendees will learn how life science manufacturers can now save time, money, resources and increase time to market by doing away with fully customized QMS solutions — while remaining compliant with industry regulations and standards. The featured speaker will discuss why it takes so long for traditional QMS solutions to go live. The speaker will share how innovative QMS technologies are changing the landscape of quality and compliance solution adoption. The speaker will also discuss how to build a strategy that is future ready.

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For emerging life science manufacturers, the adoption of an automated quality management system (QMS) can seem overwhelming considering the time and costs they think are associated with implementation and validation. By automating quality and compliance, they can take advantage of digital technology and analytics and scale the business as their needs grow. Yet a new QMS implementation and also replacing a legacy solution can often be daunting.

Join Dot Compliance for a discussion on the reality of implementing a QMS in weeks, using a streamlined process based on industry best practices. Hear how life science companies are now approaching digital transformations differently, taking a more holistic approach that hyper-scales the power of data and analytics.

Join Rosalind Beasley, Vice President of Digital Innovation, Dot Compliance Inc., for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11am EST (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adopt QMS Functionality in Under 30 Days.

