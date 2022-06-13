Adopt QMS Functionality in Under 30 Days, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the steps required for a 30-day quality management system (QMS) implementation. Attendees will learn how life science manufacturers can now save time, money, resources and increase time to market by doing away with fully customized QMS solutions — while remaining compliant with industry regulations and standards. The featured speaker will discuss why it takes so long for traditional QMS solutions to go live. The speaker will share how innovative QMS technologies are changing the landscape of quality and compliance solution adoption. The speaker will also discuss how to build a strategy that is future ready.
TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For emerging life science manufacturers, the adoption of an automated quality management system (QMS) can seem overwhelming considering the time and costs they think are associated with implementation and validation. By automating quality and compliance, they can take advantage of digital technology and analytics and scale the business as their needs grow. Yet a new QMS implementation and also replacing a legacy solution can often be daunting.
Join Dot Compliance for a discussion on the reality of implementing a QMS in weeks, using a streamlined process based on industry best practices. Hear how life science companies are now approaching digital transformations differently, taking a more holistic approach that hyper-scales the power of data and analytics.
Join Rosalind Beasley, Vice President of Digital Innovation, Dot Compliance Inc., for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11am EST (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adopt QMS Functionality in Under 30 Days.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.