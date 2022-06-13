Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size to Grow by USD 248.77 million | ABB Ltd. and Cummins Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An automatic transfer switch shifts the electrical load between two power sources without the need for manual intervention. It is used in industrial, commercial, and residential premises to switch from utility power lines to backup power generators when the utility line experiences an outage.

The automatic transfer switches market size is expected to grow by USD 248.77 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automatic transfer switches market report covers the following areas:

Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The automatic transfer switches market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., alfanar Group, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Camsco, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Kusum Engineering Works, Maxge Electrical Technology Co Ltd, Regal Rexnord Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SM Controls, SOCOMEC Group, THE DELTA GROUP, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Winfull Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as TruONE ATS, ZTX T-series, and ZTS T-series switches.

Cummins Inc. - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as X-series transfer switch series, BTPC bypass isolation transfer switches, and OTEC transfer switches.

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as bypass isolation power frame type automatic transfer switches and bypass isolation contactor type automatic transfer switches.

Generac Power Systems Inc. - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as 100A service entrance-rated automatic transfer switches, 150A service entrance-rated automatic transfer switches, and 200A service entrance-rated automatic transfer switches.

Kohler Co. - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as KOHLER transfer switches.

Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Industrial



Commercial



Residential

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The industrial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The industrial segment includes process and discrete industries. Most of the revenue in this segment is from process industries such as utilities, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical. In addition, the adoption of automatic transfer switches has increased in discrete industries such as automotive and healthcare owing to the need for an uninterrupted power supply. Thus, the increasing adoption of automatic transfer switches in the industrial segment will drive market growth.

Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic transfer switches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic transfer switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic transfer switches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic transfer switches market vendors

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 248.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., alfanar Group, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Camsco, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Kusum Engineering Works, Maxge Electrical Technology Co Ltd, Regal Rexnord Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SM Controls, SOCOMEC Group, THE DELTA GROUP, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Winfull Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 97: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 101: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Generac Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 106: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Kohler Co.

Exhibit 111: Kohler Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Kohler Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Kohler Co. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Kohler Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Regal Rexnord Corp.

Exhibit 115: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 119: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 127: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 SOCOMEC Group

Exhibit 129: SOCOMEC Group - Overview



Exhibit 130: SOCOMEC Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: SOCOMEC Group - Key offerings

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 132: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

