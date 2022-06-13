Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size to Grow by USD 248.77 million | ABB Ltd. and Cummins Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An automatic transfer switch shifts the electrical load between two power sources without the need for manual intervention. It is used in industrial, commercial, and residential premises to switch from utility power lines to backup power generators when the utility line experiences an outage.
The automatic transfer switches market size is expected to grow by USD 248.77 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The automatic transfer switches market report covers the following areas:
- Automatic Transfer Switches Market size
- Automatic Transfer Switches Market trends
- Automatic Transfer Switches Market industry analysis
The automatic transfer switches market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., alfanar Group, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Camsco, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Kusum Engineering Works, Maxge Electrical Technology Co Ltd, Regal Rexnord Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SM Controls, SOCOMEC Group, THE DELTA GROUP, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Winfull Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as TruONE ATS, ZTX T-series, and ZTS T-series switches.
- Cummins Inc. - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as X-series transfer switch series, BTPC bypass isolation transfer switches, and OTEC transfer switches.
- Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as bypass isolation power frame type automatic transfer switches and bypass isolation contactor type automatic transfer switches.
- Generac Power Systems Inc. - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as 100A service entrance-rated automatic transfer switches, 150A service entrance-rated automatic transfer switches, and 200A service entrance-rated automatic transfer switches.
- Kohler Co. - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as KOHLER transfer switches.
- End-user
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The industrial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The industrial segment includes process and discrete industries. Most of the revenue in this segment is from process industries such as utilities, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical. In addition, the adoption of automatic transfer switches has increased in discrete industries such as automotive and healthcare owing to the need for an uninterrupted power supply. Thus, the increasing adoption of automatic transfer switches in the industrial segment will drive market growth.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic transfer switches market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automatic transfer switches market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automatic transfer switches market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic transfer switches market vendors
Automatic Transfer Switches Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 248.77 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.9
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., alfanar Group, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Camsco, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Kusum Engineering Works, Maxge Electrical Technology Co Ltd, Regal Rexnord Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SM Controls, SOCOMEC Group, THE DELTA GROUP, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Winfull Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
