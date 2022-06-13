Sibme Announces Third Annual Better Together Summit 2022

Sessions include various themes including teacher collaboration, instructional coaching and culturally relevant pedagogy

HOUSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sibme, an education software and services company, will hold its third annual Better Together Virtual Summit on Thursday, June 16th, 2022. The virtual conference is free, accessible, and covers critical topics for educators of all levels looking ahead to the 2022-23 school year. Keynote speakers include Dr. Jim Knight, Dr. Robyn Jackson, Jennifer Abrams and Andrew Towne. Additionally, teachers, instructional coaches, and school and district leaders will present dozens of breakout sessions on issues top-of-mind for educators. Space is still available for participants to join hundreds of educators worldwide who aspire to be world-class instructional leaders. Click here to register.

"The most important aspect of the Better Together Summit is the quality of information available to participants," said TJ Hoffman, COO of Sibme. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, many national education conferences had to pivot or shut down all together; however, we knew it was critical that educators had an opportunity to gather virtually and learn from one another. While the conference landscape is slowly returning to normal in 2022, the need for quality professional development to support the repercussions of the pandemic remains. For the 2022 summit, we've recruited some of the best thinkers in education to share insights on how educators can adapt to the continued challenges for the upcoming school year, all at no cost to attendees."

Better Together is a one-day, interactive online summit that transforms the way participants lead others and provides tools to improve teaching and learning. Sessions include critical themes as school leaders look ahead to fall, including teacher collaboration, new teacher induction and mentoring, instructional coaching, blended professional development, culturally relevant pedagogy, micro-credentials, etc., including:

Planning PD for All Levels of Teacher Reflection, Dr. Stephanie Affinito , educator in the Department of Literacy Teaching and Learning at the University at Albany in New York .

, educator in the Department of Literacy Teaching and Learning at the in . Deconstructing Depth of Knowledge (DOK), Erik Francis , international author, educator, presenter, and professional development provider with over 25 years of experience in education.

, international author, educator, presenter, and professional development provider with over 25 years of experience in education. The Quadrants of Collaboration, Nancy Lhoest-Squicciarini , Head of Community Relations at the International School of Luxembourg and facilitator of the Virtual Learning Loft.

Keynote Speakers include:

Dr. Jim Knight , Founder and Senior Partner of Instructional Coaching Group (ICG), is also a research associate at the University of Kansas Center for Research on Learning. He has spent more than two decades studying professional learning and instructional coaching. Jim earned his Ph.D. in Education from the University of Kansas and has won several university teaching, innovation, and service awards.

, Founder and Senior Partner of Instructional Coaching Group (ICG), is also a research associate at the Center for Research on Learning. He has spent more than two decades studying professional learning and instructional coaching. Jim earned his Ph.D. in Education from the and has won several university teaching, innovation, and service awards. Dr. Robyn R. Jackson is passionate about building better educators. As the CEO of Mindsteps® Inc., she has helped thousands of k12 administrators and teachers become Master Teachers and High Performing Principals who can help any child and any school succeed.

is passionate about building better educators. As the CEO of Mindsteps® Inc., she has helped thousands of k12 administrators and teachers become Master Teachers and High Performing Principals who can help any child and any school succeed. Jennifer Abrams is a former high school English teacher and a new teacher coach in Palo Alto Unified School District ( Palo Alto, CA ). She is currently a communications consultant and author who works with educators and others on new teacher and employee support. Jennifer is generationally savvy, has effective collaboration skills, has hard conversations, and creates identity-safe workplaces.

is a former high school English teacher and a new teacher coach in Palo Alto Unified School District ( ). She is currently a communications consultant and author who works with educators and others on new teacher and employee support. Jennifer is generationally savvy, has effective collaboration skills, has hard conversations, and creates identity-safe workplaces. Andrew Towne is an endurance athlete, speaker, lawyer and businessman. Andrew holds five world records in ocean rowing, US national championships in collegiate rowing and club running, and a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He has also climbed the tallest mountain on every continent (including Mt Everest). Andrew has lived/worked in eight countries, promotes intercultural exchange as the Board Chair of Youth For Understanding USA and has served the US government in various foreign policy roles.

All sessions are available online in a blended learning format; live participants can earn 25+ hours of free continuing professional education credit. In addition, after the live conference, session recordings and accompanying materials will be available to all registrants for free for one year.

"I really appreciated that I could go back and watch sessions that I was unable to watch the first time. I also enjoyed that it was digital to enjoy the conference from the comfort of home. Finding conferences with so many amazing speakers close to home can be difficult, and it was great I didn't have to travel and stay the night anywhere," said Courtney Gendron, a previous Better Together participant from Central Unified School District.

About Sibme

Sibme's mission is to impact student success by combining innovative, user-friendly technology solutions, implementation expertise, and ongoing support and partnership to connect educators and transform the way they learn and grow professionally. Sibme was founded in 2013 by David Wakefield, a Houston-area teacher. Since then, Sibme has helped thousands of current and future teachers in schools throughout the world. Sibme is proud to support the work of schools in major school districts and charter networks around the country. http://sibme.com/

