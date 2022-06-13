Green Giant® Survey Reveals Broccoli As America's Favorite Vegetable in 2022

Fifth annual open-ended consumer survey finds the popular green continues to dominate the list of America's favorite veggies
PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today new consumer survey results that found broccoli remains America's favorite vegetable for 2022.
The Green Giant brand polled over 5,000 Americans for its annual 'Favorite Veggie' open-ended survey to determine consumers' favorite vegetables timed to National Eat Your Vegetables Day (June 17).
Key survey findings include:
- Broccoli Takes the Crown (Again): Broccoli is the favorite vegetable in 29 states. Runners up (in order of popularity) are corn, carrots, potatoes and asparagus.
- Flipped on Favorites: More than half of the states (54%) swapped their favorite vegetable pick in 2022 including Iowa - which no longer chose corn as the favorite, but instead selected broccoli this year.
- Corn Continues to Grow: Despite Iowa's rebuff of corn, 11 states selected corn as their favorite veggie in 2022. A 37% increase in popularity from 2021.
- Kids Crave Veggies: Contrary to popular belief, more than two thirds of parents surveyed (68%) say their kids enjoy eating vegetables.
Survey Data Compilation: 5,321 American consumers ages 18-94 agreed to take an online survey naming their favorite vegetable. The survey was conducted from 4/27/22 through 5/9/2022 and the users were recruited by a Suzy poll.
Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins® line, which includes Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots®, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category.
For more information, recipes and videos of the latest product introductions from the Green Giant brand, visit GreenGiant.com.
Media Contact:
Natalie Simon
Gillian Small PR
natalie@gilliansmallpr.com
SOURCE Green Giant
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.